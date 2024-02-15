ANALYGENCE Awarded AFCOTERS II Prime Contract to Provide Cyber Range and Cyber Security Services Advancing the Missions of 16th Air Force

FULTON, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANALYGENCE, Inc., a leader in mission-focused cyber solutions and intelligence services supporting the military, intelligence, and federal civilian communities, announced that as a Managing Member of Perdigita Joint Venture, has won the AFCOTERS (Air Force Cyber Operational Test Evaluation and Range Support) II prime contract valued at approximately $80 million with the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC) and 16th Air Force in San Antonio, Texas.

Under this one-year contract, with four option years, Perdigita is to provide high-level cyber test and range engineering, Cybersecurity Assessments, Unit Line Maintenance, security, training, and administrative and technical support to further advance the critical cyber missions of the 346 Test Squadron (346TS) and 318 Range Squadron (318RANS). Both the 318RANS and the 346TS play vital roles in ensuring that the Air Force and its allies have the best cyber capabilities to defend their networks, systems, and data from adversaries.

"We are honored that our exceptional people, industry-leading capabilities, and dedication to continuous innovation have allowed us to expand our collaboration with two of the most essential units in the Air Force's cyber mission," said Lonnie Parker, Managing Director of Perdigita and Chief Executive Officer of ANALYGENCE. "The award is confirmation of our successful track record of delivering mission critical cyber capabilities and technologies to our clients. We look forward to continuing our partnership with ACC and 16th Air Force in meeting the critical objectives of AFCOTERS II."

The 346TS, the ACC's only cyber operational test squadron, plans, executes, and contributes as both an operational and participating test organization in a full array of operational tests of various cyber weapons and systems. To support the cyber test mission, the 346TS works with the 318 RANS to ensure instrumented cyber ranges capable of simulating operational networks are provisioned in order to support 346TS test activities.

"This award expands our presence within the San Antonio, Texas region which is home to the 16th Air Force, and an area that continues to be a focal point of our cyber capability growth strategy," said Alex Borcz, Chief Strategy Officer of ANALYGENCE.

Perdigita, LLC is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture resulting from an SBA-approved mentor-protégé program relationship between ANALYGENCE, Inc. and Client Solutions Architects, LLC (CSA).

About ANALYGENCE, Inc.

ANALYGENCE, derived from a combination of Analysis and Intelligence, is a leading provider of full scale cyber, intelligence, and information warfare operations providing our customers with results-driven professionals who understand the dynamic customer environment and can be relied upon to help them achieve their objectives. As a trusted partner, we specialize in achieving the goals and needs of government, military, and industry partners by leveraging our diverse backgrounds, applying our extensive cyber operations and analysis expertise, and customizing solutions for each and every client. Learn more at www.analygence.com .

