ANALYGENCE Selected to Support NIST Cybersecurity Privacy Platform

FULTON, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANALYGENCE, a leader in mission-focused cyber solutions and intelligence services supporting the military, intelligence, and federal civilian communities, is excited to announce a new task order award supporting the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) with development, testing, and deployment of web applications and web-based services for NIST's Cybersecurity and Privacy Platform (CPP).

The CPP task order awarded on the NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CAPSS) IDIQ will support a wide scoping number of applications and services including the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the National Checklist Program (NCP), and the Cybersecurity and Privacy Reference Tool (CPRT) websites and services. Additionally, ANALYGENCE will be supporting NIST in designing and testing a novel approach to reducing measurement uncertainty in vulnerabilities found in information technology systems, industrial control systems, and medical devices by standardizing the description of vulnerabilities through a structured characterization format, a vulnerability ontology or "Vulntology."

"As a mission-focused provider of complex cybersecurity solutions, ANALYGENCE is honored once again to have been selected by NIST to support its mission – to provide the most comprehensive and trusted provider of vulnerability management data," said Lonnie Parker, CEO, ANALYGENCE. "This contract award underscores our commitment to advancing cybersecurity standards and providing innovative solutions to support national security management activities."

About ANALYGENCE, Inc.

ANALYGENCE is a leading-edge technology and mission-focused provider of services and solutions to the Federal Government with a focus on adding value to people so they can bring value to others. This culture drives our relentless pursuit of exceptional mission-critical results in the cyberspace, intelligence, and mission support domains. Learn more at www.analygence.com .

SOURCE ANALYGENCE