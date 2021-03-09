Analysing Sepsis Management: Recent Advances in Sepsis Diagnosis: PCR, Immunoassays, Sequencing and Beyond

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysing Sepsis Management Part I: Diagnosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study discusses the understanding of sepsis, its epidemiology, sepsis diagnosis and unmet clinical need for rapid sepsis diagnosis, existing and developing diagnostic platforms for sepsis management including patents landscape, clinical studies, Regional analysis, companies and their sepsis diagnostic platforms.



The clinical studies part covers major sepsis diagnosis clinical trials fromclinicaltrials.gov, their progress status, type of phase and industrial and non-industrial sponsors.



The sepsis diagnosis platforms discussed in this research study include existing and developing sepsis diagnostic platforms such as procalcitonin immunoassays, lateral flow immunoassays, Heparin Binding Protein (HBP) immunoassays, Complement C5a based immunoassays; nucleic acid sequencing directly from body fluids and identification of pathogens and/or antimicrobial profiling through Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technology; Novel technologies like blood cleaning system, Cell Mechanics, FISH (Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization), Host-gene-expression-based approaches for sepsis diagnosis.



A major part of the study talks about a variety of PCR and real-time PCR-based rapid diagnosis platforms for sepsis management. Some of these are direct sample-in/results-out and some platforms require few hours of blood incubation followed by sample-in/results-out.



Additionally, this study discusses some of the instruments/analysers and handheld devices, Mass-spectroscopy based sepsis diagnosis, Machine Learning and predictive algorithm for sepsis diagnosis and combination approaches.



Further, this study profiles major players in sepsis diagnosis from North America, Europe and some players from Asia.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope: Sepsis Diagnosis

1.2 Analysis Framework: Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.4 Key Findings of Technology Breakthrough Driving Sepsis Diagnosis



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Research Scope: Current Status and Challenges of Sepsis Diagnosis

2.2 Types of Sepsis Diagnosis Tests

3. Understanding Sepsis

3.1 Fundamentals and Epidemiology of Sepsis

3.2 Unmet Needs in Sepsis Management



4. Clinical Trials and Patent Landscape for Sepsis Diagnosis

4.1 Outlook of Sepsis Diagnosis Clinical Trials

4.2 Industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials

4.3 Non-industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials in Europe

4.4 Non-industry Sponsored Sepsis-Diagnostic Test Clinical Trials in the Americas, Asia and Rest of the World

4.5 Scholarly Publications Including Patents for Sepsis



5. Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis

5.1 List of COMPANIES in Sepsis Diagnosis

5.2 The US Is The Biggest Hub For Sepsis Diagnosis

5.3 Procalcitonin-based Sepsis Diagnosis

5.4 Procalcitonin and Combination-based Sepsis Diagnosis Technologies

5.5 Sepsis Diagnosis Through Multiple Novel Immunoassays

5.6 Sequencing-based Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens

5.7 AI-Sequencing Platforms for Sepsis Causing Pathogen Detection

5.8 Machine Learning AND Host gene expression-based Platforms for sepsis diagnosis

5.9 Mass Spectroscopy-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms

5.10 Novel Platforms for Sepsis Diagnosis

5.11 Analyzers and Devices for Sepsis Diagnosis

5.12 Europe: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms

5.13 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from big Companies

5.14 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from mid-sized Companies

5.15 Americas: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms from small Companies

5.16 Asia: PCR-based Sepsis Diagnosis Platforms

5.17 Sepsis Diagnosis Tests under Development

5.18 Sepsis Diagnosis Companies with Revenue



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Selecting the Perfect Test for Specific Need

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Business Opportunities Beyond Diagnosis



7. Key Industry Influencers

