Analysis: 30 DTC Brand Examples Prove Link Between a Total Audience TV Buying Strategy and Business Growth

VAB analyzed 30 brands, who are each embracing a total audience marketing strategy to successfully fuel business outcomes: Away , Babbel , Betabrand , The Bouqs Co., Boxed , Casper , FabFitFun, Hims , HomeAdvisor , Keeps , Marley Spoon, Fanatics, Glossier , GovX ID , Metromile , MVMT , Offerpad , Proper Cloth , Purple , Redfin, Ring , Sun Basket , Thumbtack, Tommy John, Touch of Modern , VRBO , Warby Parker , Wayfair Zillow and Zulily .

"Our analysis proves marketers who target all consumers and broaden beyond traditional buying demos experience significant financial upside," said Danielle DeLauro, Executive Vice President, VAB. "KPIs including customer base growth, website traffic and revenue are all impacted by shifting to a total audience mindset, which for data-driven DTC brands is a winning component of their success."

Since 2017, the 30 DTC brands analyzed have invested over $3 billion in TV advertising, significantly increasing their presence on the platform. Among the outcomes of brands' expanded investments:

This equates to over 600 billion national TV impressions, with 70% of the delivery towards adults 50+.

The exposure to this adult 50+ audience resulted in the influx of new consumers through the brands' digital storefronts.

This drove clear business results with exponential growth in consumer action and digital engagement across brands: from Q1 2017 to Q1 2021, unique visitors per month increased by an average of 63%; total visits per month increased by an average of 135%; and total minutes increased by an average of 89%.

Annual revenue substantially increased across brands, e.g. Casper revenue increased by 28% ( $230,106 to $485,028 ), Redfin revenue increased by 34% ( $370,036 to $886,093 ) and Zillow revenue increased by 46% ( $1,076,794 to $3,339,817 ).

Access the full report at https://thevab.com/insight/secret-of-my-success .

To request an interview with a VAB representative, email [email protected] .

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

SOURCE VAB

Related Links

https://thevab.com/

