Analysis Finds Nielsen's 'Big Data + Panel' Currency Unstable, Inconsistent...and Destabilizing

Audience Data Spanning 33 Networks, 30 NFL Games, 6 Key Demographics From

Sept. 15-Oct. 12 Reveals Severe Variability Between Big Data + Panel versus Panel Only Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's Big Data + Panel is unstable, unpredictable and decimating demographics. That is the chief takeaway detailed in a new analytics-rich report from VAB that dives deep into the national currency product, its data versus panel-only data and broader implications for the buy/sell marketplace. The report and its findings are based on an analysis of audience data spanning 33 networks across a mix of broadcast networks, Spanish language networks, cable entertainment, cable networks with major live sports, cable sports networks and cable news networks.

Download the full report here: https://thevab.com/insight/4q-2025-currency-instability-unpredictability-demos

"It turns out the begrudging Upfront use of Nielsen's not-really-ready Big Data trading currency has already gone to worst-case-scenario on early returns," said Sean Cunningham, President & CEO, VAB. "There is deep instability on the big-volume trading demos of 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34, as audience guarantees were set on a systemically defective BD+P foundation that is now showing pervasive audience volitivity across the 33 networks we analyzed. It appears nobody was spared, not even the live NFL games."

Among the findings elaborated upon in the report:

Between 45%-58% of total hours had over a 20% audience variance on Big Data + Panel (BD+P) vs. Panel-Only (PO) among key buying demographics. This equates either close to, or over, ten thousand hours collectively, depending on the demo.

A significant percentage of hours had over a 50% audience variance on BD+P vs. PO among key buying demographics.

One in every ten hours had severe variances between BD+P vs. PO on the younger P18-34 demographic.

Between 16% to 40% of hours with NFL games had double-digit BD+P vs. PO audience variances. A double-digit variance can mean the loss of hundreds of thousands of viewers in key demographics within higher rated games.

"For the big-volume trading demos, currency has two jobs: stability and predictability. Our deep-dive shows that BD+P has not gotten either job done, across thousands of hours of premium programming," added Cunningham.

Read the full report—which features in-depth network and NFL game data, along with methodology and cited sources—here.

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include premium multiscreen TV providers and distributors, alongside a broader community of influential media companies—plays a dual role in the video advertising industry. VAB is fiercely advocating for the changes that bring about a more innovative and transparent marketplace. VAB also provides the insights and thought leadership that enable marketers to develop business-driving marketing strategies. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com.

Contact:

Jacob Streiter

[email protected]

SOURCE VAB