Analysis: First-Time TV Advertisers See Immediate--and then Sustained--Mid-Funnel Results Following Campaign Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time TV advertisers are achieving significant and sustained mid-funnel results once they launch their campaign. That is the big-picture takeaway in the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)'s report, Breaking Through: How New Advertisers Are Using TV To Ignite Interest & Turn Consumers Into Customers . Based on an analysis of 230 first-time TV advertisers, the report quantifies the impact of TV campaigns on the mid-funnel outcomes that turn consumers into customers.

"In the ever-evolving video advertising landscape, one assured constant persists: truly premium video ignites consumer action like no other media," said Sean Cunningham, President & CEO, VAB. "As evident across our analyses, long-form, professionally produced video content consistently drives mid-funnel outcomes such as increased search and website traffic. When it comes to inciting brand-involved actions, an abundance of U.S. marketers are clearly using premium video to convert ad-viewing consumers into high-value customers."

An analysis of 173 brands—those of which measured website traffic before TV campaign launch—found that:

Upon TV campaign launch, the average advertiser saw an immediate influx of over 300K website visitors.

website visitors. Many brands then saw exponential growth in their monthly unique traffic, e.g. Temu, Cash App, Instacart, Canva and Varo saw increases of 177%, 47%, 40%, 58% and 1,223%, respectively.

Mid-funnel impact was achieved by first-time advertisers at all investment levels—as brands below $500K investment saw a 20% increase in website traffic; brands at $2M - $5M investment saw a 25% increase; and brands at $10M and above saw a 42% increase.

In addition, an analysis of 28 brands—those of which did not measure website traffic before TV campaign launch—found that campaigns drove a significant influx of new customers each month, with MGM+, Cirkul and GO2Bank seeing monthly website visitors of 329K, 702K and 4,193K, respectively.

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—plays a dual role in the video advertising industry. VAB is fiercely advocating for the changes that bring about a more innovative and transparent marketplace. VAB also provides the insights and thought leadership that enables marketers to develop business-driving marketing strategies. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

