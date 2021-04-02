Analysis Group Aids Georgia's Successful Water Dispute Proceeding Before The US Supreme Court

BOSTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, supported the State of Georgia and Kirkland & Ellis LLP in a successful jurisdiction proceeding before the US Supreme Court (Florida v. Georgia). The court ruled unanimously on Thursday in favor of Georgia, ending its decade-long dispute with the State of Florida over water access.

Analysis Group was retained on behalf of Georgia, in defense of a claim by Florida that the defendant was consuming too much water from an interstate network of rivers, known as the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, that terminate in Florida's Apalachicola Bay. Florida claimed this caused salinity levels to spike, contributing directly to the collapse of oyster fisheries in 2012.

Academic affiliate Robert Stavins, the A.J. Meyer Professor of Energy & Economic Development at the Harvard Kennedy School, provided testimony to the Supreme-Court appointed Special Master on the question of apportionment in the matter. Of note, Dr. Stavins opined on the amount of economic activity associated with water use in the region in question, the likely economic costs of water use restrictions on residential and agricultural water users, and the likely economic benefits of increased water availability to the downstream entity.

The Special Master, reporting to the US Supreme Court, found that Florida's proposed remedy would not represent an equitable apportionment of the Basin's waters, referencing Dr. Stavins's estimates of benefits and costs. The Supreme Court agreed with the Special Master's findings, and dismissed the case brought by Florida.

The Analysis Group team supporting Professor Stavins was led by Principal Todd Schatzki and Vice President Jonathan Borck.



