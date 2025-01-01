Analysis Group Announces Leadership Transition

Pierre Cremieux Becomes CEO; Martha Samuelson to Continue as Chairman

BOSTON, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announced that Pierre Cremieux is now its CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Dr. Cremieux had been the President of Analysis Group since 2016, working closely with Martha Samuelson, the former CEO and Chairman, and others as part of the firm's leadership team. Ms. Samuelson will continue as Analysis Group's Chairman and maintain her active consulting practice.

"Having Pierre become our CEO is a major milestone for our firm," said Ms. Samuelson. "Pierre is a gifted and empathetic leader. We are excited by our future with him at the helm."

"It is an honor to take on this role, and I look forward to continuing the work that Martha has done over the previous decades, including providing outstanding service to our clients and building and reinforcing our very special culture," said Dr. Cremieux. "Our partnership and our firm are thriving. I am delighted that Martha will continue as Chairman of the Analysis Group board and, as well, that she will remain an active partner."

