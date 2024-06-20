Analysis Group Announces Promotion of Seven Vice Presidents to Managing Principal and Principal

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announces the promotion of seven vice presidents to managing principal and principal.

"I'm thrilled to recognize the hard work, creativity, and dedication of these consultants," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "Among their many accomplishments, they have assisted clients across a wide range of services in the US, Canada, and Europe, including health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), regulatory submissions, and drug safety studies; complex securities and valuation analyses; and high-profile antitrust and cartel litigations. They have also created focused surveys in support of data privacy, labor relations, and trademark and intellectual property matters."

New Managing Principals

Keith Betts specializes in the application of advanced biostatistics techniques in the field of HEOR. He has broad experience developing research strategies in a range of disease areas, including endocrinology, immunology, hematology, neurology, oncology, psychiatry, virology, and women's health. Dr. Betts has developed and applied new research methods in the fields of individualized medicine methodology, meta-analyses/indirect comparisons, causal inference, Bayesian statistics, missing data problems, and risk prediction. His expertise includes the design and analysis of clinical trials, health economics modeling, indirect comparisons/network meta-analysis, causal inference, psychometrics, survey design, and retrospective database analyses (including administrative claims, electronic medical records, and registry data). Dr. Betts's work includes developing risk-benefit analyses, cost-effectiveness models, and network meta-analyses for regulatory submission as well as treatment pattern and burden-of-illness research to support the launch of emerging products.

Maral DerSarkissian specializes in the application of epidemiologic methods to real-world evidence (RWE) generation in support of product registration, post-approval safety studies, and HEOR. She has served as an expert witness in litigation and has a wide range of experience in pharmacoepidemiology, biostatistics, and observational data analysis, including in studies on causal methods. Dr. DerSarkissian has provided regulatory and strategic consulting on drug and medical device registration and conducted RWE studies related to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) submissions. She has conducted cost-effectiveness and comparative effectiveness studies; examined treatment patterns, drug adherence, health care resource utilization and costs, and clinical outcomes; assessed direct medical and indirect productivity costs of a disease burden; and assessed patient-reported quality of life and the humanistic burden of a disease. Dr. DerSarkissian has used data from electronic medical records, clinical trials, commercial insurance claims, patient surveys, and medical chart review studies in disease areas that include obesity; HIV/AIDS; cardiovascular diseases; schizophrenia; autoimmune, neurologic, and rare hereditary disorders; and many types of cancer. She has presented her research at conferences on epidemiology and health services, and published articles in a number of peer-reviewed journals. Dr. DerSarkissian is an adjunct assistant professor in the epidemiology department at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Elyse Swallow specializes in applying quantitative methods to real-world problems involving evaluation, decision making, strategy, and public policy in the health care and social policy sectors. She has more than 15 years of experience leading data analytics implementation, RWE generation, regulatory submissions, analytic platform design, and trial design. Ms. Swallow's expertise includes regulatory-grade indirect treatment comparisons, survey research, database analyses, natural history studies, brand strategy, policy evaluation, RWE development, individualized medicine, and predictive analytics. Additionally, she has led health and social policy program evaluations. Ms. Swallow has worked across disease areas, including obesity, rare diseases, immunology, multiple sclerosis, hematology, oncology, and renal disease. Her work has been used to inform regulatory and reimbursement decisions in US and global markets.

New Principals

Chris Feige specializes in the areas of finance, securities, and financial markets. He has worked on and managed a range of securities and valuation projects in the UK and Europe. Recently, Mr. Feige led an Analysis Group team serving as economic advisors to Steinhoff in support of Steinhoff's global securities settlement. He also managed a team evaluating shareholder reliance and estimating "but-for" share price in a UK Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) Section 90A litigation matter. Mr. Feige recently supported experts analyzing the volume of false and spam accounts on Twitter, Twitter's information security infrastructure, Twitter's data privacy and compliance with a US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) consent decree, and share price and valuation issues on behalf of Twitter in Twitter v. Musk in which Elon Musk eventually purchased Twitter at his initial offer price. In cases involving alleged market manipulation in the foreign exchange (FX) and IBOR markets, he has analyzed trade data and evaluated alleged manipulation strategies. Mr. Feige worked on USA v. Richard Usher, et al., and the Foreign Exchange Class Antitrust Litigation, analyzing FX trade and chat data, as well as competition issues; preparing experts for testimony at trial; and providing data analyses and consulting support to counsel throughout the projects. He has also worked on a range of international arbitration cases, including valuation, damages, and competition analyses. In addition, he has developed complex valuation models, including discounted cash flow models, and analyzed asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, and other securitized products in support of expert testimony in a number of bankruptcy and damages matters. Mr. Feige has also worked on a number of international arbitrations valuing defaulted sovereign debt, expropriated oil fields, and retail operations.

Rebecca Filsoof applies deep economic and financial analyses across a broad range of finance and securities, antitrust, and commercial litigation matters. Her finance and securities case work has included examining allegations of securities fraud, evaluating investment compliance and suitability and compliance with fiduciary duties, assessing corporate governance, analyzing investment management fees, analyzing the performance of mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and assessing the appropriateness of class certification. Ms. Filsoof has supported industry and academic experts on a variety of topics related to MBS, including due diligence, loan underwriting, appraisal, trustee duties, and damages. She has also supported industry experts in addressing regulatory compliance and banking practices, including issues related to fraud, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, third-party lending relationships, and mortgage lending. Ms. Filsoof's antitrust case work has included analyzing market structure and competitive dynamics, evaluating the competitive effects of mergers, assessing the appropriateness of class certification, and estimating antitrust damages. Her case work has spanned multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, payment cards, high tech, aviation, and pharmaceuticals. She has substantial experience in payments and has supported academic and industry experts in multiple litigation and consulting engagements involving payment cards and emerging payment methods.

Emmanuel Frot specializes in the application of quantitative analyses to competition, litigation, regulatory, and business intelligence issues. He advises firms in a wide range of industries, providing economic and econometric expertise on matters related to mergers, market concentrations, cartel investigations, and damages. Dr. Frot has performed numerous economic and econometric analyses in Phase I and Phase II mergers before the French Competition Authority and the European Commission, including Veolia Transport/Transdev, Jardiland/InVivo, Castel/Patriarche, Fnac/Nature & Découvertes, d'aucy/Triskalia, Lactalis/Nuova Castelli, Lactalis/Leerdammer, CMA CGM / Bolloré Logistics, Canal+/OCS, and Suez/Veolia. Dr. Frot has led case teams and performed economic analyses in several prominent horizontal and vertical cartel cases, as well as estimated damages in antitrust litigation and intellectual property matters. Dr. Frot has also assisted companies in modeling and implementing changes to pricing behavior. His reports have been presented to the European Commission, the French Competition Authority, the Court of Appeals, the Conseil d'État (France's highest administrative court), the Tribunal of Commerce of Paris, and regulators in the telecommunications, energy, transportation, and gambling sectors.

Laura O'Laughlin applies her economic expertise to litigation and non-litigation matters. In the litigation context, she has served as an expert witness and testified at trial, and conducts economic analyses and manages case teams in support of academic and industry experts in a broad range of matters throughout the US and Canada. She has assisted clients in all phases of the litigation process, and has supported expert witnesses in the preparation of reports and other testimony in matters involving merger reviews, antitrust litigation, competition policy, data privacy, labor relations, false advertising, finance, valuation, trademark, intellectual property (IP), and patent infringement. Ms. O'Laughlin also has experience with allegations of exclusionary conduct in various industries, including agricultural products, consumer packaged goods, finance, retail, telecommunications, and technology. She has developed, administered, and analyzed surveys in trademark, IP, antitrust, consumer protection, data privacy, and false advertising matters. In the non-litigation context, Ms. O'Laughlin uses complex research methods and applies innovative analytical approaches to provide new insights on the competitive and market challenges that clients face in managing and expanding their businesses. She publishes regularly on issues related to marketing, economics, litigation, and public policy.

