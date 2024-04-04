Analysis Group Announces Senior-Level Promotions

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announces 32 promotions to vice president across nine offices.

"We are delighted to announce the largest group of consultant promotions to vice president in the history of our organization," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "The intellectual rigor and creative problem solving that these consultants apply on behalf of our clients are remarkable. Among other contributions, they have analyzed complex finance matters; assessed climate change impacts on a variety of energy-savings incentives; built algorithms for real-time suspicious order monitoring of controlled substances; supported pharmaceutical regulatory drug application submissions; designed economic impact and worker misclassification studies for technology companies; evaluated the economic impact of advertising claims; conducted detailed analyses in mergers and litigation; evaluated intellectual property matters; and assessed quantum of damages in international arbitration. These dedicated professionals have made important contributions to our firm's success."

In Boston, Jonathan E. Baker specializes in the application of economic analysis to antitrust and competition, energy and environment, commercial dispute, class certification, and damages litigation matters. Chanont "Big" Banternghansa applies microeconomics, econometrics, and statistics to the analysis of various antitrust and competition issues across a range of industries, including health care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, airlines, finance, and two-sided digital platforms. Anne Cai specializes in the application of consumer behavior and marketing research methods to litigation issues and strategic business problems, including false advertising, product liability, trademark infringement, patent infringement, competition, and data privacy matters. Michael Carson applies economics and data analysis to complex business issues in litigation and non-litigation matters. Rose Chang specializes in epidemiology and outcomes research, including the application of advanced methods to generate real-world evidence (RWE) on unmet needs, treatment patterns, and drug safety and effectiveness. Carlos Chiapa applies microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to antitrust and competition matters involving class certification, damages, liability, and breach of contract claims. Rozi Kepes specializes in complex litigation matters in the areas of technology, privacy and data security, intellectual property (IP), health care, and antitrust and competition. Jess Marden applies expertise in epidemiology and biostatistics to questions in the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), from early-phase clinical studies to post-launch RWE generation. Ngoc Pham specializes in quantitative analysis and consumer research related to complex litigation matters and class actions. Alex Robinson applies economics and statistics to questions arising in antitrust, government investigations, health care, and commercial litigation across a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals and consumer and industrial goods. Erica VanSant specializes in economic analysis of complex litigation matters in the areas of health care, antitrust, and IP. Hadrien Vasdeboncoeur applies economic theory to complex securities and finance matters, and to injury assessments in antitrust and competition matters.

In Chicago, David A. Glick applies economic and quantitative analysis to complex matters involving federal and state antitrust laws, regulatory proceedings, commercial damages disputes, and financial and securities litigation. Veronica Huan specializes in conducting economic and quantitative analyses in a broad range of cases, including finance and securities, valuation, bankruptcy and insolvency, and damages. Hyun Lee applies economic and financial analyses to questions arising in complex business matters related to securities and finance, valuation, antitrust and competition, IP, and general commercial litigation. Ann Murray specializes in the economic analysis of complex problems in competition, finance, and commercial disputes, and has worked with digital platforms and technology companies on a range of litigation, regulatory, and strategic issues, including economic impact studies and worker misclassification suits.

In Dallas, Leah Kitashima specializes in conducting economic analysis and damages quantification in complex commercial disputes, including IP, false advertising, class certification, and breach of contract matters.

In Denver, Evan Carter specializes in complex financial reporting and the application of accounting concepts to questions arising in securities, finance, tax, and general business litigation. Laszlo Jakab applies financial analyses to complex business litigation related to valuation, venture capital, private equity, corporate governance, transfer pricing, materiality of information disclosure, and antitrust.

In Los Angeles, Owen Hearey applies economic theory and methods to questions arising in complex antitrust matters, consumer and business class action litigation, and commercial disputes. Brian Thomas applies economic, statistical, and financial analysis to complex litigation matters in the areas of finance, ERISA, privacy and data security, commercial disputes, insurance, and class certification. Yan Wang specializes in RWE generation and HEOR, particularly related to the analysis of clinical trial data, indirect treatment comparisons, health economics modeling, support for health technology assessment (HTA) submissions, surveys, and chart reviews. Haimin Zhang applies econometrics and statistical methods to complex litigation matters, including class certification, liability, and damages issues across a broad range of areas, including ERISA, false advertising, consumer protection, and commercial disputes.

In Montreal, Catherine Gendron-Saulnier specializes in applying microeconomics and statistical analysis to antitrust, competition policy, IP, and commercial litigation matters across a variety of industries, including telecommunications, consumer products, agricultural products, online platforms, and technology. Guillaume Germain has extensive HEOR experience, including retrospective database/claims analyses; clinical efficacy, safety profile, treatment patterns, and medication compliance studies; and biostatistics, epidemiology, and health outcomes research with advanced statistical methods, such as survival analysis, general estimating equations, and nonparametric testing.

In New York, Rachel Bechek specializes in economic and quantitative analysis related to questions arising in corporate governance, finance, antitrust, and IP litigation. Yuxiao Huang applies economic theory, econometrics, and statistical methods to complex litigation and business questions pertaining to M&A, financial instruments, health care, insurance, cryptocurrency, and IP matters. Rongzhang Wang specializes in the application of microeconomic theory, econometrics, and statistical methods to questions arising in complex business litigation.

In Paris, Philipp Tillmann applies microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to litigation matters, government investigations, and strategy assignments.

In Washington, DC, Andrea Hugill applies economic theory and practical experience to questions arising in litigation, negotiations, and business strategy, including IP damages, breach of contract matters, antitrust disputes, tax issues, international trade matters, marketing disputes, valuations, and corporate governance investigations. Kate Schofield specializes in the application of economic and financial theory to questions arising in a range of complex business litigation disputes, including IP, class certification, and antitrust. Yuan Tian applies microeconomics to complex disputes and business problems arising from IP, antitrust, breach of contract, and finance matters.

