Analysis Group Congratulates Judy Chang on Appointment as a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, congratulates former Managing Principal Judy Chang on her appointment as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Ms. Chang received her commission on July 15, 2024, for a term that will expire on June 30, 2029.

"Judy has earned a reputation throughout the energy industry as a creative and driven economist rooted in sound policy and rigorous analysis. While at Analysis Group, she was a mentor to many members of our team, brought a unique perspective to our work, and was an invaluable resource for all of us," said Paul Hibbard, a Principal with Analysis Group. "Her experience and ability to foster collaboration among colleagues and industry stakeholders make her a perfect choice for FERC. I can't think of anyone better suited for the job."

Ms. Chang is an energy economist and policy expert with more than 20 years of experience advising energy companies on regulatory and financial issues, particularly as they relate to investment decisions in energy transmission, clean energy, and energy storage. She is the former undersecretary of energy and climate solutions for Massachusetts, in which role she led efforts to set policies across the Commonwealth's energy sector and align strategies and plans for decarbonization and climate mitigation. Ms. Chang has testified before US and Canadian regulatory authorities on topics related to energy resource deployment; energy contracts; transmission planning, access, and pricing; and electricity market design. She has presented her work at industry conferences and academic seminars on energy and environmental policies.

Ms. Chang was an adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and a senior fellow at the Kennedy School's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. In addition, she served as an ambassador for the US Department of Energy's Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Initiative, which has the goal of advancing women's leadership in clean energy, and was a founding board member of New England Women in Energy and the Environment.

