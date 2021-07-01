Analysis Group Economists Again Recognized as Top Intellectual Property Experts

Ten Analysis Group economists recognized as top economic experts in IP by IAM Patent 1000 Tweet this

Analysis Group itself was described as, "a powerhouse consultancy" with "more than 1,000 professionals on deck across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as outstanding IP credentials and a superlative track record across US district courts, the International Trade Commission, and arbitral forums. The firm is distinguished not only by the depth of its bench – including the high-quality affiliated experts with which it works – but also by its collaborative approach; the lack of hierarchy in the IP group gives everyone a voice, which improves the flow of ideas and leads to better results."

