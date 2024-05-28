Analysis Group Provides Pro Bono Support on Behalf of PetConnect Rescue in Its Successful Trademark Infringement Federal Jury Trial

BOSTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, provided pro bono services to Pease Law on behalf of the plaintiff PetConnect Rescue, an animal rescue organization, in a Lanham Act trademark, unfair competition, fraud, false advertising, and unfair business practices suit brought against pet store owners and dog breeders.

In the matter, PetConnect Rescue, Inc., et al. v. Salinas, et al., PetConnect Rescue alleged that defendants David Salinas, owner of Cedar Pet Supply, and puppy mill brokers Ray and Alysia Rothman founded a fake rescue organization, Pet Connect, which arranged for the sale of puppies from breeders and falsely claimed they were rescue pets to avoid a 2019 law banning the sale of non-rescue pets in California pet stores. In addition, the plaintiffs claimed that the defendants operated Pet Connect Rescue, an entity based in Missouri with a virtually identical name to PetConnect Rescue, which willfully deceived consumers into believing they were purchasing pets from a reputable business.

Analysis Group Vice President Minh Doan submitted two expert reports and testified before a jury during the federal trial as to the disgorgement of the defendants' revenues and profits attributable to the trademark infringement. Ms. Doan was supported by a team led by Managing Principal Carla Mulhern and including Managers Ashley Lee and Nicholas Blair.

Following testimony from Ms. Doan, a jury in the US District Court for the Southern District of California found that the defendants had infringed the PetConnect Rescue trademark and awarded PetConnect Rescue $3.9 million in damages.

