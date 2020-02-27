Analysis Group Receives the Robert G. Sproul, Jr. Award, Recognized by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights for Pro Bono Work

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, has been recognized by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area (LCCR) for its pro bono work studying the impact of California's towing practices on the poor. The Robert G. Sproul, Jr. Award recognizes LCCR pro bono partners for exceptional commitment to low-income and otherwise marginalized people and communities across California.

Analysis Group Managing Principal Aaron Yeater, Principal David Sosa, Vice President Peter Hess, Senior Analyst Deepshekhar Gupta, and Analysts Alex Enrique and Claire Yin worked with LCCR on the 2019 policy report, "Towed into Debt: How Towing Practices in California Punish Poor People." The team analyzed data from 20 cities across the state to document the economic impact of vehicle towing on those living in poverty. LCCR used the study to educate policymakers about the consequences of using towing as a means of debt collection.

The report concluded that hundreds of thousands of California drivers have their cars towed every year for non-emergency, non-safety reasons. Unpaid tickets, expired registrations, and parking for more than 72 hours make up over a quarter of tows in California. People who can't afford to pay their parking tickets and registration fees usually can't afford to retrieve their vehicles – once administrative fees, storage fees, and unpaid tickets are added together, the totals often reach $1,500 or more. If a person is unable to pay all fees within 30 days of a tow, the car is sold for a fraction of its value. In San Francisco, half of all vehicles towed for debt collection are sold at lien sale. It's estimated that California sells at least 200,000 government-towed vehicles every year.

After being presented with the report's findings, California State Assembly member David Chiu introduced a bill that would end at least three types of "poverty tows." The bill is currently under consideration.

According to Mr. Yeater of Analysis Group, "Being able to partner with LCCR is incredibly meaningful and rewarding. LCCR's work makes a significant difference, and when they proposed this collaboration, we were thrilled to sign on. As a firm, we are committed to supporting our colleagues in contributing their unique skills to strong organizations that make an impact for those in need."

LCCR works to advance, protect, and promote the rights of people of color, immigrants, and low-income people in California. Assisted by hundreds of pro bono attorneys, LCCR provides free legal assistance and representation to individuals on civil legal matters through direct services, impact litigation, and policy advocacy.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit www.analysisgroup.com

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:

Analysis Group

Eric Seymour, 617 425 8103

eric.seymour@analysisgroup.com

SOURCE Analysis Group

Related Links

http://www.analysisgroup.com

