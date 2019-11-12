Analysis Group Recognized as a Top Women-Led Business in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, has been recognized among the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts" for the seventh consecutive year. The statewide evaluation was conducted by the Globe Magazine and The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions.

Analysis Group was ranked 14th out of all organizations, and is the only consulting firm to appear on the list. In addition to CEO and Chairman Martha Samuelson, 40% of Analysis Group's upper management is female.

"A hallmark of our firm has always been fostering a collaborative environment that values creative solutions to the difficult business issues our clients face," said Ms. Samuelson. "I'm proud to work with such extraordinary, accomplished colleagues who add so much to our unique culture."

Selection for this ranking was based on such factors as revenue or operating budget, number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative work. The complete list of top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts is available at The Boston Globe.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit www.analysisgroup.com

About Analysis Group

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:

Analysis Group

Eric Seymour, 617-425-8103

eric.seymour@analysisgroup.com

SOURCE Analysis Group

Related Links

http://www.analysisgroup.com

