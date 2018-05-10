Analysis Group to Present Health Economics and Outcomes Research at ISPOR Annual Meeting

Educational Symposium (Tues., May 22 , 12:30–1:30 p.m.)

"Advancements in Methods of Survival Benefit Estimation for Novel Oncology Drugs and Their Applications in ICER Reviews"

Issue Panel (Tues., May 22 , 5:00–6:00 p.m.

"Surrogate Outcomes in Oncology: How Can They Be Used to Predict Overall Survival in Clinical Practice and Payer Decision Making?"

Podium Presentation ( Wed., May 23 , 8:30–9:30 a.m.

"Real-World Analysis of Treatment Patterns and Long-Term Effectiveness Among Patients with Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors of Lung Origin (Lung Net): A Multicenter Study"

Workshop ( Wed., May 23 , 3:00–4:00 p.m.)

"Estimating the Cost of Adverse Events in Economic Models: A Discussion of Real-World Data versus Treatment Guidelines Based Methodologies"

Research Presentations

Oncology Research

"Assessment of Change in Quality of Life (QOL), Carcinoid Syndrome (CS) Symptoms, and Health Care Resource Utilization (HRU) in CS Patients Treated with Somatostatin Analogs – Results from Longitudinal Patient Surveys" (abstract)

"Comparison of Healthcare Resource Utilization (HRU) and Costs Related to Pleural Effusion (PE) Between Patients Newly Diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treated with Dasatinib or Nilotinib as First-Line Therapy in the United States " (abstract)

" (abstract) "Cost-Effectiveness of Ceritinib in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United Kingdom " (abstract)

" (abstract) "Patterns of Treatment and Recurrence in Patients with Non-Metastatic Melanoma Who Underwent Lymph Node Dissection Surgery" (abstract)

"Reimbursement Landscape for Molecular Testing in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the United States " (abstract)

" (abstract) "Systemic Literature Review of Treatments for Patients with Untreated Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)" (abstract)

Mental Health Research

"Assessment of Work Loss and Costs Associated with Opioid Abuse: A Retrospective Claims Analysis" (abstract)

"Healthcare Costs Associated with Hyperprolactinemia in the United States " (abstract)

" (abstract) "The Humanistic Burden of Postpartum Depression: A Systematic Literature Review" (abstract)

"Outcomes Among Medicaid Recipients with Schizophrenia Treated with Once-Every-Three Month Paliperidone Palmitate" (abstract)

"Reduced Risk of Hyperprolactinemia Among Patients Treated with Atypical Antipsychotics That Are Associated with Low or No Prolactin Elevation" (abstract)

"Treatment Patterns and Medicaid Spending in Comorbid Schizophrenia Populations: Once-Monthly Paliperidone Palmitate vs. Oral Atypical Antipsychotics" (abstract)

Infection Research

"Adherence to Antiretrovirals in Medicaid-Insured Patients Living with HIV: Predictors and Economic Consequences" (abstract)

"Comorbidity and Treatment Burden Among HIV-Infected Patients in a U.S. Medicaid Population" (abstract)

Other Disorders Research

"Association Between Biochemical Control and Comorbidities and Symptoms Among Patients with Acromegaly in Italy : Stratified Analyses by Age and Gender" (abstract)

: Stratified Analyses by Age and Gender" (abstract) "Health Resource Burden Among Patients with Severe Aplastic Anemia Who Have Had Insufficient Response to Immunosuppressive Therapy: A Retrospective Chart Review Study" (abstract)

"Healthcare Resource Utilization of Conjunctivitis in the General Population and in Patients with Prior Antibiotic-Resistant Infection: A Retrospective U.S. Claims-Based Analysis" (abstract)

"Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparisons (MAICS) of Efficacy and Consumption of Bay94-9027 versus Three Recombinant Factor VIII (RFVIII) for Prophylaxis of Severe Hemophilia A" (abstract)

"Number Needed to Treat in Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 Treated with AVXS-101 Relative to Nusinersen" (abstract)

