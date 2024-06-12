Analysis Group Welcomes Back Vice President Markus von Wartburg Following Secondment with Canada's Competition Bureau

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, welcomes Vice President Markus von Wartburg back after a secondment with the Competition Bureau of Canada, serving as Chief Economist and T.D. MacDonald Chair in Industrial Economics. Dr. von Wartburg will rejoin the firm's thriving Montreal office.

"We are delighted to welcome Markus back to the firm and excited to once again offer his expertise to our clients across Canada, the US, and Europe," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "His work providing advice on economic matters related to the Bureau's investigations, litigation, advocacy work, and competition policy matters uniquely positions Markus to help guide clients as they prepare to navigate a host of pivotal and transformative changes affecting the Canadian Competition Act."

"Substantial amendments have significantly strengthened the Competition Act and will affect everything from wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements, to expanded private access rights, to abuse of dominance, to competitor collaborations, to merger review," commented Dr. von Wartburg. "While it will take time for the Bureau to implement these legislative changes, update its guidance, and use the new tools available, the implications of these amendments are likely to be far-reaching.

"It has been a great honor to work alongside the Bureau's economists and lawyers, seeing first-hand how investigation and enforcement decisions are made. Particularly insightful was the experience of participating in discussions around what economic analysis is most relevant and helpful in the Bureau's decision making."

Dr. von Wartburg has in-depth expertise in industrial organization and competition economics, and he specializes in the application of sophisticated econometric models and economic analysis to complex competition-related matters in Canada, the US, and Europe. He has extensive knowledge of and experience in a wide range of industries and all areas of competition economics, including mergers, monopolization and abuse of dominance, price-fixing, class certification, and quantification of damages.

The return of Dr. von Wartburg to Analysis Group's Montreal office will bolster the firm's Canadian presence. Active in Canada for 26 years, the firm employs more than 130 professionals, supporting clients on a wide range of complex business problems across competition, commercial disputes, finance, intellectual property, and health care economics using proven economic methodology and innovative survey design and data science strategies.

