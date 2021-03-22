Analysis Group Welcomes New Affiliates and Announces Senior-Level Promotions

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announces 17 promotions to managing principal and vice president, and welcomes 10 new academic affiliates.

"It is a pleasure to recognize the many accomplishments of these talented individuals who have shown great creativity and commitment in their work on behalf of our clients. The list of their contributions is long, including analyzing complex financial matters, designing surveys to assess the nuances of consumer behavior, and developing clinical and real-world evidence for novel treatments of serious diseases. We are also pleased to share news of the promotion of an integral operations team member who, among other contributions, has diligently managed the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our firm by enabling a largely remote workforce," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "In addition, we are excited to announce our affiliation with so many renowned academic and industry experts, who are widely recognized leaders in fields such as consumer behavior, taxation, finance, health care, corporate governance, and technology."

New Affiliates

On Amir – Professor of Marketing and Wolfe Family Presidential Endowed Chair in Life Sciences Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Rady School of Management at UC San Diego – is an expert on consumer behavior; specifically, decision-making mechanisms and their influences on online and offline marketplaces, pricing and promotion strategies, and consumer preferences. His research has also addressed judgment, behavioral economics, risk and uncertainty, and the psychology of money. Professor Amir has been retained as an expert witness and testified at deposition in numerous cases, including consumer protection, trademark, and false advertising/packaging matters. He has also consulted to and conducted market research for companies in the life sciences, biotechnology, media, gaming, and defense industries. Professor Amir's research has been published in the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, and Marketing Letters. He frequently speaks on these subjects at conferences and invited talks. Professor Amir has received research grants from the Marketing Science Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for his work on consumer choice and reasoning. Prior to joining the Rady School of Management, he was on the faculty of the Yale School of Management.

Jennifer Blouin – Richard B. Worley Professor of Financial Management and Professor of Accounting, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania – is an expert on the role of taxation in firm decision making. Her research examines the effect of taxes on asset pricing, capital structure, corporate payout behavior, multinational firm behavior, and mergers and acquisitions. She has also examined the effects of investor tax-sensitivity on portfolio rebalancing, price pressure, and fund performance. Professor Blouin has provided expert analysis and testimony in tax shelter litigation on behalf of the US Department of Justice, and in pharmaceutical patent litigation regarding transfer pricing and the repatriation of earnings by multinational corporations and their affiliates. Professor Blouin's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals that include the Journal of Accounting and Economics and the National Tax Journal, and she is an editor of the Review of Accounting Studies and an associate editor of the Journal of Accounting Research. Her work has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Financial Times, as well as on NPR. She is a recipient of the University of Pennsylvania's Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching and Wharton Teaching Excellence Award. Prior to her academic career, Professor Blouin was a tax manager with Arthur Andersen.

Amitabh Chandra – Henry and Allison McCance Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Ethel Zimmerman Wiener Professor of Public Policy and Director of Health Policy Research, Harvard Kennedy School – focuses his research on innovation, productivity, and cost growth in health care; medical malpractice; and racial disparities in medical care. He has testified before the US Senate and the US Commission on Civil Rights; consulted to the RAND Corporation, Microsoft Research, the National Academy of Medicine, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation; and served as a special commissioner on the Massachusetts Special Commission on Provider Price Reform. Professor Chandra is a member of the Congressional Budget Office's panel of health advisors and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Social Insurance. His research has been published in journals such as American Economic Review, the Journal of Political Economy, The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Health Affairs. Professor Chandra has received several awards for his work, including the Kenneth J. Arrow Award for best paper in health economics, the Garfield Award for outstanding research on the economic impact of medical and health research, the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation Health Care Research Award, and the American Society of Health Economists' ASHEcon Medal. He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Renée Richardson Gosline – Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management – focuses her research on the convergence of behavioral science and technology, and the impact of technology on cognitive bias in human decision making. Her research has employed various experimental methods to examine questions such as when and why humans prefer algorithmic to human input; how consumers decide whether a product is "real" versus "fake"; and the circumstances under which consumers perceive value in platforms. Professor Gosline has consulted to companies on issues such as brand strategy, brand imitation and counterfeits, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and human choice. She has presented conference keynotes, given a TEDx talk, and been featured in numerous media outlets, including The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, and The New York Times. In addition to her position at MIT Sloan, Professor Gosline is a principal research scientist with the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy and a fellow at Stanford University's Digital Economy Lab. She serves on ideas42's scientific advisory board, MIT's Global Initiatives Committee, and the National Kidney Foundation's advisory board. Earlier in her career, she held marketing positions at consumer products and advertising companies.

David Grabowski – Professor of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School – is an expert in health care economics, with a particular focus on insurance coverage for patients in long-term care, post-acute care, and nursing home settings. He has testified before Congress on payment and quality issues in health care, and was the principal investigator on several research projects funded by the National Institute on Aging. As a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, Professor Grabowski advises Congress on issues impacting the Medicare program. He has served as a technical expert for numerous organizations, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research. His research has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical and mainstream media, and has earned support from such organizations as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Commonwealth Fund, and the Donaghue Foundation. Professor Grabowski is a frequent speaker at national and international health economics conferences.

Eileen A. Kamerick – CEO, The Governance Partners, LLC – is an expert in corporate governance, corporate finance, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). She has held CFO positions at a number of prominent firms – including BP Amoco (Americas), Heidrick & Struggles, and Houlihan Lokey – and served as a senior financial and legal advisor to major multinational corporations. Ms. Kamerick is a former M&A and securities attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She has significant experience overseeing 401(k) and defined-benefit retirement plans, and chairing defined-benefit retirement plan investment committees. In addition to consulting on financial, strategic, and corporate governance matters, Ms. Kamerick serves on several boards, frequently acting as chair of the audit committee and as the board's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) financial expert. She also serves on the boards of the Legg Mason Closed-End Mutual Funds and the AIG Funds & Anchor Series Trust (a mutual fund complex). Ms. Kamerick is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow and holds the NACD Directorship certification. She has held several adjunct professorships and lectured on corporate governance and fiduciary duties at numerous universities, as well as in NACD's Battlefield to Boardroom program for flag officers. Ms. Kamerick is a frequent contributor to Agenda and Directors & Boards. She serves on the Alzheimer's Association board of directors, as well as its audit and finance committees. In 2020, she was a judge for IR Magazine's Corporate Governance Awards.

Michael Scott Kinch – Associate Vice Chancellor, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, and Director of the Centers for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Drug Discovery, Washington University in St. Louis – is a drug development expert specializing in cancer, immunological, and infectious diseases. He focuses on combining cutting-edge science and entrepreneurship to improve public health. At Washington University in St. Louis, Professor Kinch founded and directs the Center for Research Innovation in Biotechnology, which assesses trends that guide the research and development of novel medicines. He also helped create the Center for Drug Discovery to identify and underwrite the university's most promising drug discovery projects. Professor Kinch has been issued more than a dozen US patents, published more than 100 patent applications, and written several books and book chapters on the commercialization of biopharmaceutical innovation, as well as other aspects of drug development. He has published widely in peer-reviewed journals, including Drug Discovery Today, Science, Cell Chemical Biology, and the Biotechnology Law Report, and his research has been profiled in media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, NPR, CBS News, and The New York Times. Before joining Washington University, he was the managing director of the Yale Center for Molecular Discovery. He has also taught at Johns Hopkins University and Purdue University, and held senior research positions at Functional Genetics and MedImmune. Professor Kinch serves on the board of the American Cancer Society and on scientific advisory boards for several biopharmaceutical companies.

Bertrand Meyer – Provost and Professor of Software Engineering, Schaffhausen Institute of Technology; Professor Emeritus of Software Engineering, ETH Zürich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology); Co-founder, Eiffel Software – is an expert in software engineering and the construction of complex reliable systems. His research interests run from the technical (such as software verification, programming languages, and concurrent programming) to the managerial (including large project organizations, agile methods, quality assurance, and troubled-project rescue). Professor Meyer has served as an expert witness in technology-related cases before the US International Trade Commission (ITC), the European Commission (EC), and the International Chamber of Commerce. These include a patent litigation case between Nokia and Apple before the ITC, and a Microsoft antitrust case before the EC. He has consulted to companies in the US, Japan, and Europe. A pioneer of object technology – a now-dominant approach to software design and programming – Professor Meyer designed the Eiffel programming language and established the "design by contract" programming concept. He has published over 300 articles and 12 books, many widely translated, on software issues and techniques. His awards include the IEEE Computer Society's Harlan D. Mills Award and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Software System Award; he is a member of Academia Europaea, and a fellow of the International Federation for Information Processing, as well as the ACM. After co-founding Eiffel Software, he was a professor of software engineering and chairman of the Department of Computer Science at ETH Zürich. In addition to his current role at the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology in Switzerland, Professor Meyer holds associated positions with Politecnico di Milano, the University of Toulouse, and Russia's Innopolis University. He speaks English, French, Russian, German, and Italian.

Keri Pearlson – Executive Director and Research Scientist, Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan, MIT Sloan School of Management – is an expert in cybersecurity whose research spans management information systems, business strategy, and organizational design, as well as the development of a culture of cybersecurity to support the mitigation of cyber breaches. She has provided expert witness testimony on information management topics such as data management, information systems leadership responsibilities, reengineering of business process design, and reasonable information protection practices. She has consulted to chief executives at established companies and startups on information technology (IT) strategy, and has led IT leadership development programs. Dr. Pearlson is a founder and managing partner of KP Partners, an advisory and executive education firm for chief information officers (CIOs), chief analytics officers (CAOs), and chief information security officers (CISOs). She is also founder and executive director of the Executive Networks IT Leaders Forum, and the founding director of the Analytics Leadership Consortium at the International Institute of Analytics. Dr. Pearlson is coauthor of Managing and Using Information: A Strategic Approach and Zero Time: Providing Instant Customer Value – Every Time, All the Time! She is a frequent guest speaker and has held positions in academia and industry, including at Babson College, The University of Texas at Austin, the Gartner Research Board, CSC Index, and AT&T.

Kumar Venkataraman – Professor of Finance and Maguire Chair in Energy Management, SMU Cox School of Business – specializes in market microstructure and financial market design; the evaluation of trading strategies; and the functioning of equity, fixed-income, and energy markets. He has served as an expert witness in litigation matters involving trading strategies and price manipulation, and has consulted to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the US Department of Justice, among other organizations. He serves on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee, which advises the SEC on the efficiency and resiliency of fixed-income markets. Professor Venkataraman is an associate editor of the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis and the Journal of Financial Markets. His research has been published in academic journals and featured in media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Barrons, the Financial Times, The Economist, and Bloomberg News, and has won best paper awards at international conferences. Professor Venkataraman teaches courses in investments and energy finance, and serves as the academic director of the Maguire Energy Institute. He has served as chairman of the Cox School of Business's finance department. Professor Venkataraman is the recipient of multiple SMU awards, including the Altshuler Distinguished Teaching Professor Award and the Gerald J. Ford Senior Research Fellowship, and was named among "The Best 40 B-School Profs Under the Age of 40" by Poets&Quants in 2011.

New Managing Principals

At the end of 2020, Analysis Group promoted three consultants to managing principal.

Michael Cliff is an expert in asset valuation and appraisal, having supported clients and testified in a broad range of finance matters. Dr. Cliff has consulted to clients on damages modeling, class certification, business valuation, complex financial structures, solvency and debt covenants, the evaluation of investment strategies, and due diligence practices.

Stephen Fink specializes in analyzing the economics of complex business litigation matters, particularly in the areas of antitrust and health care. In the pharmaceutical industry, he has worked on both the class certification and merits phases of cases involving antitrust allegations such as product hopping, reverse payments, and other conduct allegedly intended to delay the entry of generic competition. Mr. Fink has applied his expertise across a variety of industries, including high tech, agriculture, and media and entertainment.

Annie Guérin is a health economist specializing in the application of statistics and econometrics to health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and epidemiology. She has designed and led a wide range of health care research activities, such as retrospective database analyses, chart review studies, surveys, economic modeling and health technology assessments, and real-world evidence and patient-reported outcome studies. Ms. Guérin has played a pivotal role in developing evidence generation plans for pharmacological products in oncology, mental health, and gastrointestinal diseases. Her extensive experience is reflected in over 100 peer-reviewed publications in major health economics and clinical journals.

New Vice Presidents

Effective January 1, 2021, Analysis Group promoted 14 professionals across six offices to vice president.

In Boston, Catherine Alford applies microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to complex litigation matters in the areas of health care, antitrust and competition, agriculture, and labor and employment. Juliette Caminade specializes in the economic analysis of US and EU competition issues, as well as economic impact and policy studies. Wendy Cheng applies epidemiologic methods to assess the causal relationship of therapeutic agents with health and safety outcomes in observational studies. Urvi Desai specializes in HEOR, developing strategic solutions, and assisting with litigation matters in the health care sector. Elizabeth Milsark's work centers on survey research and quantitative analysis in litigation, including data security and privacy, false advertising, and intellectual property matters. Jim Mitchell leads Analysis Group's Office Administration and Operations team and has direct responsibility for global facilities, office administration, security, emergency management, procurement, and executive support. Tracy (Danner) Offner specializes in the application of consumer behavior and marketing research methods to litigation matters and strategic business problems related to intellectual property, telecommunications, and commercial disputes and damages matters. Yan Song specializes in epidemiology, and he uses his expertise in biostatistics and clinical medicine to address a wide array of analytical questions in health care. Kristof Zetenyi applies microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to complex litigation and non-litigation matters in antitrust and competition, and in labor and employment.

In Chicago, David Smith specializes in the application of microeconomics, statistics, and econometrics in the context of litigation and business disputes.

In Los Angeles, Nathan Trujillo specializes in applying financial, statistical, and economic analyses to complex business disputes across a wide variety of industries, including financial services, technology, automotive, telecommunications, health care, oil and gas, and entertainment.

In Menlo Park, Keziah Cook applies economic theories, health care data, and statistical models in support of health care policy decisions.

In Montreal, Dominic Pilon applies his knowledge of biostatistics and HEOR to perform retrospective insurance claims database analyses, retrospective electronic medical record studies, prospective survey studies, and clinical trial data analyses.

In Washington, DC, Yao Lu specializes in the application of microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to complex litigation matters across a range of industries, including health care and consumer products.

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

