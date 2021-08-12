Analysis Group Welcomes New Affiliates and Announces Senior-Level Promotions

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announces six promotions to managing principal and principal, and welcomes a new CFO/CIO and six new affiliates.

"The combination of rigor and creativity these consultants employ on behalf of our clients is remarkable. Among their many contributions, they have analyzed complex financial matters, modeled anticompetitive conduct related to foreign exchange rates and municipal bond markets, estimated damages in patent infringement disputes, built algorithms for the real-time suspicious order monitoring of controlled substances, and developed interactive software tools to assist clients with strategic decisions," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "We are also pleased to announce the addition of a veteran CFO/CIO with deep experience designing and implementing information systems and organizational structures.

"In addition, we are excited to announce our affiliation with six renowned academic and industry experts, who are widely recognized leaders in fields such as health care economics and policy, financial services regulation, accounting, consumer behavior, corporate governance, and technology."

New Affiliates

David C. Chan, Jr. – Assistant Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Investigator, Center for Health Care Evaluation, US Department of Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System – is a practicing internal medicine physician and an economist. His research draws on industrial organization, labor economics, and applied econometric principles to study how technology and information are used in health care, and how they affect productivity and patient care. Dr. Chan's government service includes roles as entrepreneur in residence in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, staff fellow in the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and medical device fellow in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. He has published on health economics and policy in medical and economics journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of Political Economy, Econometrica, and The Quarterly Journal of Economics. Dr. Chan presents frequently at national and international conferences and has received numerous grants and awards, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director's High-Risk, High-Reward Early Independence Award and a Marshall Scholarship. He is a faculty fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

Yael Hochberg – Ralph S. O'Connor Professor in Entrepreneurship, Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University; Academic Director, Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship – specializes in entrepreneurship, innovation, venture capital, and private equity, focusing on venture capital networks, entrepreneurial finance, seed accelerators, and corporate governance and compensation. Her research covers topics such as venture capital investment performance, the effects of networks and syndication on venture capital firms, and investment selection. Professor Hochberg has also explored the private equity investment choices of pension funds and other institutional investors, as well as broad-based option compensation in firms. She is the managing director of the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project, which publishes annual rankings of accelerator programs in the US. Prior to joining the Rice faculty, she held positions at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. She has also taught at the MIT Sloan School of Management and The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Prior to joining academia, she was a software engineer at both established and startup technology companies, and co-founded a startup. She is an active angel investor and advisor to startups, and a Landmark Fellow with Landmark Partners, a large private equity investor in secondary markets. Professor Hochberg is a co-founder of Flywheel Innovation, a corporate innovation advisory firm. She is a recipient of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Prize Medal for Distinguished Research and a research associate at the NBER.

Barbara E. Kahn – Patty and Jay H. Baker Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania – is an expert on brand management and loyalty, consumer choice and decision making, price promotions, and retailing. She has served as an expert witness and testified at deposition in numerous matters. Professor Kahn is the author of Global Brand Power: Leveraging Branding for Long-Term Growth and The Shopping Revolution: How Retailers Succeed in an Era of Endless Disruption Accelerated by COVID-19, and coauthor of Grocery Revolution: The New Focus on the Customer. She has published more than 70 articles in leading academic journals. She is a former area editor of Marketing Science, the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Consumer Psychology, and the Journal of Marketing, and has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Marketing, the Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Behavioral Decision Making, and Marketing Letters. Prior to joining The Wharton School, Professor Kahn was on the faculty of the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also served as dean of the Miami Herbert Business School.

Paul H. Kupiec – Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute – focuses on quantitative financial risk measurement, systemic risk, deposit insurance, and the regulation of banking and financial services. At the American Enterprise Institute, he has authored several studies on systemic risk measurement and related regulations, bank stress testing, and bank regulations that follow financial crisis, including their impact on the wider economy. Dr. Kupiec was an associate director of the Division of Insurance and Research and director of the Center for Financial Research at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. In these roles, he oversaw research on bank risk measurement that contributed to the development and implementation of regulatory policies, including the international Basel III framework. He also served as chairman of the Research Task Force of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Dr. Kupiec has worked at the International Monetary Fund, Freddie Mac, and J.P. Morgan, as well as for the Division of Research and Statistics at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Prior to entering the financial services industry, Dr. Kupiec was an assistant professor of finance at North Carolina State University. He has published articles in several academic journals, including The Journal of Finance, the Journal of Financial Intermediation, the Journal of Financial Stability, the Journal of Financial Services Research, The Journal of Risk, and the Journal of Investment Management.

Amol Navathe – Assistant Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Assistant Professor of Health Care Management and Economics, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania – is a health economist and practicing physician who specializes in payment model design and the evaluation and applications of statistical and machine learning to clinical decision making. His research focuses on the impact of value-based care and payment models on health care value, financial and nonfinancial incentive design for clinician practices, and the intersection of clinical trials and observational data analyses. Dr. Navathe is a staff physician at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a commissioner of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, a nonpartisan agency that advises the US Congress on Medicare policy. He has served as a fellow on the President's Council of Economic Advisers and as a medical officer and senior program manager of a US Department of Health and Human Services program on the comparative effectiveness of patient-centered outcomes research. He is also the co-founder of Embedded Healthcare, a company that applies behavioral economics to the development and adoption of value-based care model design in clinical practices. Dr. Navathe has published his research in a number of peer-reviewed journals and is the founding coeditor in chief of Healthcare: The Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation. His research has been funded by the NIH, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and The Commonwealth Fund, among other organizations. Dr. Navathe is a recipient of Johns Hopkins University's Daniel E. Ford Award for achievement in health services and outcomes research.

T. Jeffrey Wilks – EY Professor of Accounting, BYU Marriott School of Business – is an expert in accounting and financial reporting, and specifically in the application of both US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards to revenue recognition transactions, consolidation of variable interest entities, leases, transfers of financial assets, and fair value measurement. His research examines financial reporting policies, revenue recognition, the auditing of fair value measurements, and fraud detection. From 2006 to 2009, Professor Wilks was an academic fellow at the Financial Accounting Standards Board and a technical consultant to the International Accounting Standards Board. During this time, he managed the Revenue Recognition Project, coauthored over 50 research memos, and led board deliberations on these memos. Professor Wilks has served as a technical advisor to Connor Group, which provides GAAP review and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting guidance to firms preparing for IPOs. He has also consulted to the SEC and various public companies. His extensive research on accounting-related topics has been published in The Accounting Review, the Review of Accounting Studies, Contemporary Accounting Research, Auditing: A Journal of Practice & Theory, and Management Science. Professor Wilks is the founder and faculty advisor of RevenueHub, which has published more than 90 articles on Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, revenue recognition.

New Managing Principals

Lauren R. Kindler has a broad range of expertise in intellectual property (IP) disputes, contract disputes, litigation matters related to securities and finance, false advertising allegations, and antitrust matters. In litigation matters, she has testified in deposition and at trial, and assisted in all phases of the litigation process, including discovery, expert reports, deposition, and trial preparation. In patent infringement matters, Ms. Kindler has analyzed claimed lost sales, claimed lost profits, and claimed reasonable royalty damages. In antitrust matters, she has assessed the competitive consequences of mergers, analyzed the competitive behavior of market participants, and estimated the impact of market power. Her work has also included the development of complex damages models, the analysis of statistical data, and the analysis of stock price movements. Prior to joining Analysis Group, Ms. Kindler held positions with two economics consulting firms.

Andrea Okie is an expert in the application of economic and financial analyses to securities and antitrust litigation, regulatory investigations, bankruptcy matters, arbitrations, and general commercial litigation. Her experience spans a wide variety of sectors and has included fact and expert discovery, class certification, liability and damages, and trial. Ms. Okie has worked on a number of matters at the intersection of fantitrust and financial services, including alleged anticompetitive conduct related to foreign exchange rates, municipal bond markets, and financial product trading. She has assessed alleged misrepresentations and omissions in the underwriting of securities, including issues surrounding loss causation, falsity, materiality, and buy-side and sell-side due diligence; analyzed valuation issues in mergers and acquisitions; and evaluated REIT market corporate governance and industry dynamics. In the energy sector, Ms. Okie has estimated damages associated with failed projects; valued rights-of-way; and supported clients involved in market manipulation investigations by the US Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and state agencies. She has evaluated trading data, market power, and other competitive issues in oil, natural gas, propane, and electricity markets. Ms. Okie has published on many energy and environmental topics and authored white papers and reports for foundations, regional transmission organizations, and industry organizations. Ms. Okie is vice chair of the Insurance and Financial Services Committee of the American Bar Association's (ABA's) Antitrust Law Section.

Brad Rice has a range of expertise in health economics, industrial organization, statistics, and econometrics. He has extensive experience applying economic theory and statistical methods in complex litigation and research settings. Dr. Rice has led analyses related to government investigations and litigation matters, where he has supported counsel and been retained as an expert on alleged Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) and False Claims Act (FCA) violations, as well as on antitrust, cryptocurrency, insider trading, misappropriation of trade secrets, and breach of contract issues. In matters related to liability and damages, he conducts empirical analyses involving large-scale databases on a range of topics, including causal inference, merger simulation, and budget impact. Dr. Rice's case experience has involved providing assistance in the preparation of expert reports, testimony, and rebuttal analyses and arguments; developing sophisticated interactive models enabling real-time damages assessments under alternative scenarios; and presenting analyses to US Attorney's Office investigators. In addition to his litigation work, he has provided econometric and statistical consulting on matters such as economic research questions, risk management, fair market valuation, and compliance. Dr. Rice is adjunct faculty in the Harvard University Department of Economics and has taught undergraduate courses on econometrics, health economics, industrial organization, and regulatory economics. He has published extensively in numerous peer-reviewed journals, and presented at conferences and seminars.

Kenneth Weinstein specializes in the application of quantitative methods to real-world problems involving decision making, strategy, risk management, and litigation in a variety of sectors. His work in the health care sector includes building algorithms for real-time suspicious order monitoring of controlled substance distribution by manufacturers and wholesalers, as well as statistical assessments of controlled substance dispensing issues at the pharmacy and prescriber levels. He has also led the creation of flexible damages models for use in litigation matters involving the FCA, the AKS, IP, and controlled substance regulation. He has served as an expert witness, testifying in administrative proceedings before the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Mr. Weinstein has managed the analysis of large transaction-level and claims databases. He also has broad experience supporting leading academic experts, working with cross-functional client teams, and presenting analytical results to top executives and government officials, including those at the DEA, US Attorneys' Offices, and state attorneys general. In his work at Analysis Group, Mr. Weinstein builds on his prior experience, which includes contributing to economics research on 401(k) savings behavior, forecasting consumer demand at Zipcar, and advising foundations and government agencies on how to track and interpret data.

Mihran Yenikomshian applies his expertise in data analysis and economic modeling across a host of economic and strategic issues to companies in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical insurance, blockchain and cryptocurrency, computer software and technology, and cybersecurity. He has extensive experience analyzing large datasets, such as administrative insurance medical claims and transactional software sales data. Mr. Yenikomshian has calculated damages in antitrust, health care product liability, kickback, and off-label pharmaceutical promotion matters, and in a variety of consumer class action cases. He has served as a testifying expert in a criminal matter, provided critiques of data and analytical methodologies in support of rebuttal testimony, and assisted attorneys with discovery, cross-examination strategy, and settlement negotiations. He has also developed interactive software tools to help clients make strategic decisions. Mr. Yenikomshian is a member of the ABA and serves as co-chair of its Big Data Committee and Data Science Working Group, as well as vice chair of its Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Committee. Prior to joining Analysis Group, he was a partner in a software development and staffing technology firm.

New Principal

Mark J. Lewis has expertise in a wide range of litigation matters, including antitrust, class certification, and health care cases. His case work has involved cartel allegations in a variety of industries, alleged horizontal and vertical restraints by manufacturers in the technology and construction industries, antitrust claims against brand and generic drug manufacturers, and transfer pricing disputes. Prior to joining Analysis Group, Dr. Lewis was a manager in the economic and statistical consulting group of a financial advisory firm.

New CFO/CIO

Effective March 29, 2021, Analysis Group named Michael Barrett CFO/CIO.

Mr. Barrett has more than two decades of experience in professional services, with a focus on the strategic design and implementation of organizational structures, business processes, and information systems. Prior to joining Analysis Group, he held CIO and vice president roles at Dechert, GNC, and J.Jill/Talbots. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant at Kurt Salmon Associates (now part of Accenture).

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

