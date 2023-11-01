Analysis of COVID-19|Growing prominence of online shopping is driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the athleisure market, operating under the L1. The latest report on athleisure market, 2021-2025estimates it to register an incremental growth of by USD 153.02 bn, over at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Growing prominence of online shopping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increasing competition from unorganized sector might hamper the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Athleisure Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 35 of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Mass Athleisure



Premium Athleisure

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:

Athleisure Market Size

Athleisure Market Trends

Athleisure Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate as one of the prime reasons driving the Athleisure Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market, vendors

