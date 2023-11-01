Analysis of COVID-19|Growing prominence of online shopping is driving the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

01 Nov, 2023, 22:52 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the athleisure market, operating under the L1. The latest report on athleisure market, 2021-2025estimates it to register an incremental growth of by USD 153.02 bn, over at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Growing prominence of online shopping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increasing competition from unorganized sector might hamper the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free sample report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.  

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts 

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Athleisure Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 35 of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Product
    • Mass Athleisure
    • Premium Athleisure
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:

  • Athleisure Market Size
  • Athleisure Market Trends
  • Athleisure Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate as one of the prime reasons driving the Athleisure Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the athleisure market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market, vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
(WRITERS)

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: ADD LINK

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Telehealth Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% between 2022 and 2027, North America is expected to contribute to 34% of the market growth - Technavio

Telehealth Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% between 2022 and 2027, North America is expected to contribute to 34% of the market growth - Technavio

The telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.82 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 29.3% during...
Payment Processing Solutions Market to grow by USD 63.48 billion from 2022 to 2027|ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Block Inc., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

Payment Processing Solutions Market to grow by USD 63.48 billion from 2022 to 2027|ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Block Inc., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

The payment processing solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 63.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.18%, according to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.