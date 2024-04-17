Analysis of New Jersey Electricity and Energy Demand Requirements Makes Strong Case for Natural Gas Pipelines

Data from Affordable Energy for New Jersey Shows Failure to Build Adequate Pipeline Structure Will Result in Higher Energy Costs and More Pollution

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of New Jersey energy demand and requirements shows that three out of four New Jersey households currently rely on natural gas for heating and 80 percent of New Jersey residents support the construction of natural gas pipelines that would significantly reduce overall emissions.

The analysis completed for Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) by Dr. Ellen Wald, co-founder of Washington Ivy Advisors, reviewed New Jersey's energy needs, sources, public opinion and future consequences.

Based on survey results.

"It is clear from the information obtained that without more natural gas, the demands due to population and economic growth, and increased electrification will strain New Jersey's electrical grid to the breaking point," Dr. Wald concluded. "Natural gas pipeline represent the safest, most dependable, and most environmentally-friendly method of transporting natural gas to prevent that scenario. All demographics of New Jersey residents also support the construction of natural gas pipelines when faced with cost savings."

Nuclear, coal, oil and renewable energy cannot meet New Jersey's future energy demand in the same reliable, flexible, inexpensive and clean ways that natural gas can

"Once again New Jersey residents have spoken and they overwhelmingly support natural gas as preferred energy source," said Ron Morano, AENJ Executive Director. "It's time for regulators and elected officials to stand up and take notice of what the future holds if the current Energy Master Plan continues to call for the elimination of natural gas."

Dr. Ellen Wald is a co-founder of Washington Ivy Advisors and the president of Transversal Consulting. She holds a B. A. from Princeton University and has conducted significant research on geopolitics, energy policy and energy markets. Wald is a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, a Fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, and author of "Saudi, Inc. - The Arabian Kingdom's Pursuit of Profit and Power." She has been cited in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, The Washington Post, NPR Morning Edition, and elsewhere.

About Affordable Energy for New Jersey:

Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) is a broad, grassroots coalition that advocates for actionable, fact-driven energy policy that emphasizes keeping costs low for our residents and businesses and evaluates energy policies and proposals based by asking the following three questions: Is it feasible? Is it reliable? What does it cost?

