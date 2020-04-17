Analysis of South Africa's Market for Labour Recruitment and Provision of Staff, 2020

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Labour Recruitment and Provision of Staff in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on Labour Recruitment and the Provision of Staff, including the state of the sector and employment, performance of major players, and factors that influence the sector. There are profiles of 17 companies including significant players such as Adcorp and Workforce Holdings. Other profiles include medical staffing company Ambition 24 Hours and executive search companies such as Mindcor and People Perfect.



Labour Recruitment and the Provision of Staff: The labour recruitment industry plays a significant role in the South African economy. The unemployment rate of 29.1% is at its highest level since comparable data was first recorded in 2008. According to Stats SA approximately 40.1% of South Africa's 20.4 million young people aged 15 to 34 are not in employment, education or training of any sort. The Confederation of Associations in the Private Employment Sector (CAPES) represents more than 1,200 independent staffing businesses and more than 10,000 employees.



The Temporary Employment Services Industry: Despite continued pressure from trade unions that want to end the practice of labour broking, clients and temporary employment services have remained firm in defending the rights of business to retain the flexibility that they say is essential especially in tough economic times. In 2019, there were several decisions, from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the Bargaining Council and the Labour Court, confirming the legitimacy of temporary employment services.



Employment Outlook: South Africa's hiring outlook is bleak, especially for small and micro enterprises. Opportunities for job seekers are expected to be strongest in the finance, insurance, real estate and business services sectors. Industry players indicated that businesses were proceeding with caution on their spending and hiring strategies. A major player said that the economy is generally absorbing only one in two potential workers, and if the economy did not improve, the unemployment rate would increase.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Regulations

4.1.2. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment and Rising Operating Costs

5.2. Government and Private Industry - The Social Compact

5.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Cyclicality



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Adcorp Holdings Ltd

Primeserv Group Ltd

SET Recruitment Consultants (Pty) Ltd

Workforce Holdings Ltd

CSG Holdings Ltd

People Perfect (Pty) Ltd

Staffing Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Mindcor (Pty) Ltd

Afrizan Personnel (Pty) Ltd

Kamo Placement CC

Assign Services (Pty) Ltd

Supercare Services Group (Pty) Ltd

ADvTECH Ltd

Ambition 24 Hours (Pty) Ltd

Kempston Investments (Pty) Ltd

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Lulaway Holdings (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctrqgk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

