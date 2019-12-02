Analysis of the ASEAN Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The significant increase in the number of phishing and targeted phishing e-mails and malicious content among ASEAN organizations was a key driver for the adoption of legacy SCM solutions, particularly Web security.Critical infrastructure and sectors have seen a sharp rise in the number of such attacks.



Despite SMBs making a shift to cloud-based e-mail and Web security services, the demand for on-premise security solutions will continue in large enterprises in critical and regulated sectors due to the need for high performance and data privacy. The SCM market in ASEAN will recover as countries are taking steps to protect the privacy and the security of user data due to the introduction of cybersecurity laws.ASEAN was, and will continue to be, an important target of either financially or politically motivated cyber attacks due to its complicated political and economic landscape. The number of high-profile attacks is expected to rise in future. As a result, governments and organizations must pay greater attention to cybersecurity protection.



