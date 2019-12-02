Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) secure content management (SCM) market continued to grow in 2018, and the Web security segment was the key growth driver.This segment dominates the market due to the strong adoption of measures to manage online content, mainly because of the stringent regulations in place and the need to comply with them and the rising number of users in an organization and the devices connected to the organization's networks.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219379/?utm_source=PRN

SCM remains an integral part of an enterprise's security strategy as e-mail and Web are still the first entry points for cyber threats. Businesses prefer to adopt integrated SCM solutions rather than dedicated ones as integration enables security teams to detect, respond to, and investigate threat incidents more efficiently.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219379/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

