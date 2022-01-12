Analysis of the Current State of the Art of Deepfakes and their Underlying Technology, 2021 Research Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence for Deepfakes Creation and Detection - Friends or foes?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an all-encompassing analysis of the current state of the art of deepfakes and their underlying technology, the contexts in which deepfakes are and can be used, the impact of deepfakes in the various areas of application, as well as active initiatives and cutting-edge techniques used to detect them.

It focuses on artificial intelligence and its major subfields, identifies deepfakes creation and detection examples including use cases and provides a quick overview of the national initiatives developed to tackle deepfakes.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are "Deepfakes" and what is the technology behind them?

What are their areas of application?

What techniques can spot them and who are the major players engaged in developing such techniques?

What are countries doing to face the threats deepfakes bring to the societies?

List of Players and Solutions

ANSAcheck: ANSA, Ernst & Young Advisory

Avatarify

DeepFaceLab

Deepfakes web

Deepnews.ai: Frederic Filloux

Descript Lyrebird Overdub

FaceApp

Facebook: Facebook's AI tool

Faceswap

Face Swap Live

FakeApp

FANDANGO: Ingegneria Informatica Spa, EU Commission

Gfycat AI tool: Gfycat

Google News Initiative: Google, 11+ newborn startups

InVID & WeVerify: AFP, DW, MediaLab, ITI-CERTH, EU Commission

Make me old

Microsoft: Microsoft Video Authenticator

Modulate.ai

My Heritage

Parodist

Project Origin: BBC, CBC Radio Canada, The New York Times , Microsoft

, Microsoft Reface

Rephrase.ai

ResembleAI

Sensity's AI technologies: Sensity

SocialTruth: Greek Institute of Communication and Computer Systems, EU Commission

The News Provenance Project: IBM - The New York Times

VoiceApp: AI voice changer

Zao

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key findings

2. What deep learning has changed

2.1. Introduction of concept

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning, a branch of Artificial Intelligence

Deep Learning, a branch of Machine Learning

Deep Learning, an AI game changer

2.2. Impact of deep learning

3. Explaining deepfakes

3.1. Deepfakes

3.2. Implications of deepfakes

3.3. Deepfakes areas of applications

3.4. Positive and neutral impacts of deepfakes

3.5. Deepfakes software

3.6. Conception of deepfakes

3.7. Deepfakes creation offering

4. AI, generating disinformation

4.1. Benchmark of deepfakes creation

4.2. Deepfakes web - face-swap

4.3. REFACE - face-swap

4.4. Modulate.ai - voice cloning

4.5. Rephrase.ai - deepfake videos speaking any new text

5. AI, Detecting deepfakes

5.1. Major national initiatives that tackle misinformation

5.2. The common techniques of deepfake detections

5.3. Deepfakes detection techniques

Facebook's AI tool

Microsoft Video Authenticator

InVID & WeVerify

Project Origin

The News Provenance Project

5.4. Benchmarking of active initiatives on detecting deepfakes and disinformation

