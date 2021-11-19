Analysis of the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Players Include FedEx, Kerry Logistics Network, Orient Overseas International and SCG Logistics Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 The "Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is poised to grow by $ 9.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period.

The report on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for reefer containers from pharmaceutical industry, increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals, and rising initiatives to promote cold chain.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is segmented as below:

By Service

Warehousing and VAS

Transportation

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing consolidation in global healthcare logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of blockchain technology in logistics industry and increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry covers the following areas:

Cold chain logistics market sizing

Cold chain logistics market forecast

Cold chain logistics market industry analysis

Competitive Analysis

Robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors.



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing consolidation in global healthcare logistics market.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in demand for reefer containers from pharmaceutical industry.

