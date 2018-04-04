Analysis of the Global Endpoint Management Market, Forecast to 2021 - Growing Complexity of Security Solutions Drives Growth For Managed Services

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Analysis of the Global Endpoint Management Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global market for Endpoint Management. the increasing complexity of managing the growing diverse collection of endpoint devices and operating systems is driving strong, steady growth. Security has become the primary concern for endpoint management. the increasing pace and severity of malware is driving vendors to add security into their solutions.
The integration of security with endpoint management, is also known as operational security. as more security solutions are added to endpoints, the complexity is compounded further. IT and security operations need improved and automated endpoint management tools and centralized management in order to stay up to date with anti-malware, patches, compliance regulations and other issues comprehensively across all endpoints. the diversity of endpoints includes desktop PCs, notebook PCs, servers, tablets, smartphones, virtual desktops and various IoT devices. OSs encompass several versions of Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Mobile devices and BYOD are driving growth.
The market is evolving toward Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and a single pane of glass. the market leaders in endpoint management have broad security product portfolios which integrate endpoint management for comprehensive solutions. MSPs are key partners in delivering a comprehensive solution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Technologies and Terminologies
Market Overview-Endpoint Management
Market Overview-Endpoint Management Development
Market Overview-Endpoint Management Functions and Features
Market Overview-Why is Endpoint Management Important?
Market Overview-Mergers and Acquisition
Market Overview-Endpoint Devices
Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Market Overview-Distribution Channels
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Endpoint Management Security Market
Drivers
Restraints
Drivers Explained
Restraints Explained
4. Trends and Predictions for the Market
Macro Trends Impact for Endpoint Management
Macro Trend Discussion-Tighter integration with endpoint security
Macro Trend Discussion-Cyber Attacks Aggressively Target Financial, Government and Healthcare
Macro Trend Discussion-New and Improved Features and Functionality
Macro Trend Discussion-Industry Consolidation
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Endpoint Management Market
Forecast Assumptions
Total Endpoint Management Market-Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion
Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment Discussion
Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals
Market Verticals Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis- Total Endpoint Management Market
Competitive Analysis, Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Share
Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Shares 2015 versus 2016
Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Shares Gains 2016
Competitive Environment
Competitive Factors and Assessment
Endpoint Management Market-Market Engineering Measurements
Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
Total Endpoint Management Market-Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Endpoint Management
8. SMB Segment Breakdown
SMB Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
SMB Segment-Revenue Forecast
SMB Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
SMB Segment-Market Share
SMB Segment-Competitive Environment
9. Midsize Segment Breakdown
Midsize Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Midsize Segment-Revenue Forecast
Midsize Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Midsize Segment-Market Share
Midsize Segment-Competitive Environment
10. Large Segment Breakdown
Large Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Large Segment-Revenue Forecast
Large Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Large Segment-Market Share
Large Segment-Competitive Environment
11. Enterprise Segment Breakdown
Enterprise Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast
Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Enterprise Segment-Market Share
Enterprise Segment-Competitive Environment
12. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown
Large Enterprise Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast
Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Large Enterprise Segment-Market Share
Large Enterprise Segment-Competitive Environment
13. North America Breakdown
North America Breakdown
North America Market-Revenue Forecast
North America Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
North America-Market Share
Geographic Distribution of Revenue in North America
14. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
EMEA Breakdown
EMEA Market-Revenue Forecast
EMEA Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
EMEA-Market Share
Geographic Distribution of Revenue in EMEA
15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
Asia-Pacific Breakdown
Asia-Pacific Market-Revenue Forecast
Asia-Pacific Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Asia-Pacific-Market Share
Geographic Distribution of Revenue in Asia-Pacific
16. Central America Latin America Breakdown
Central America Latin America Breakdown
CALA Market-Revenue Forecast
Central America Latin America Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Central America Latin America-Market Share
Geographic Distribution of Revenue in Central America Latin America
17. The Last Word
The Last Word-Predictions
The Last Word-Recommendations
Legal Disclaimer
18. Company Profiles
Vendor Profile Notes
Profile: Accelerite
Profile: Autotask
Profile: Avast
Profile: BMC
Profile: Cisco
Profile: Citrix
Profile: Comodo
Profile: ConnectWise
Profile: Continuum
Profile: IBM
Profile: IGEL
Profile: Ivanti
Profile: Kaseya
Profile: Miradore
Profile: MobileIron
Profile: OneLogin
Profile: MER-Promisec, Member of MER Group (TASE:CMER)
Profile: Quest Software
Profile: SolarWinds MSP
Profile: Symantec
Profile: Tanium
Profile: VMware
19. Appendix
