Analysis of the Global Endpoint Management Market, Forecast to 2021 - Growing Complexity of Security Solutions Drives Growth For Managed Services

This report analyzes the global market for Endpoint Management. the increasing complexity of managing the growing diverse collection of endpoint devices and operating systems is driving strong, steady growth. Security has become the primary concern for endpoint management. the increasing pace and severity of malware is driving vendors to add security into their solutions.

The integration of security with endpoint management, is also known as operational security. as more security solutions are added to endpoints, the complexity is compounded further. IT and security operations need improved and automated endpoint management tools and centralized management in order to stay up to date with anti-malware, patches, compliance regulations and other issues comprehensively across all endpoints. the diversity of endpoints includes desktop PCs, notebook PCs, servers, tablets, smartphones, virtual desktops and various IoT devices. OSs encompass several versions of Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Mobile devices and BYOD are driving growth.

The market is evolving toward Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and a single pane of glass. the market leaders in endpoint management have broad security product portfolios which integrate endpoint management for comprehensive solutions. MSPs are key partners in delivering a comprehensive solution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Technologies and Terminologies

Market Overview-Endpoint Management

Market Overview-Endpoint Management Development

Market Overview-Endpoint Management Functions and Features

Market Overview-Why is Endpoint Management Important?

Market Overview-Mergers and Acquisition

Market Overview-Endpoint Devices

Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview-Distribution Channels



3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Endpoint Management Security Market

Drivers

Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained



4. Trends and Predictions for the Market

Macro Trends Impact for Endpoint Management

Macro Trend Discussion-Tighter integration with endpoint security

Macro Trend Discussion-Cyber Attacks Aggressively Target Financial, Government and Healthcare

Macro Trend Discussion-New and Improved Features and Functionality

Macro Trend Discussion-Industry Consolidation



5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Endpoint Management Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Endpoint Management Market-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment Discussion

Total Endpoint Management Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals

Market Verticals Revenue Forecast Discussion



6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis- Total Endpoint Management Market

Competitive Analysis, Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Share

Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Shares 2015 versus 2016

Total Endpoint Management Market-Market Shares Gains 2016

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Endpoint Management Market-Market Engineering Measurements

Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016

Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016

Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Total Endpoint Management Market-Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Endpoint Management



8. SMB Segment Breakdown

SMB Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

SMB Segment-Revenue Forecast

SMB Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

SMB Segment-Market Share

SMB Segment-Competitive Environment



9. Midsize Segment Breakdown

Midsize Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

Midsize Segment-Revenue Forecast

Midsize Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Midsize Segment-Market Share

Midsize Segment-Competitive Environment



10. Large Segment Breakdown

Large Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

Large Segment-Revenue Forecast

Large Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Large Segment-Market Share

Large Segment-Competitive Environment



11. Enterprise Segment Breakdown

Enterprise Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast

Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Enterprise Segment-Market Share

Enterprise Segment-Competitive Environment



12. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown

Large Enterprise Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast

Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Large Enterprise Segment-Market Share

Large Enterprise Segment-Competitive Environment



13. North America Breakdown

North America Breakdown

North America Market-Revenue Forecast

North America Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America-Market Share

Geographic Distribution of Revenue in North America



14. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown

EMEA Breakdown

EMEA Market-Revenue Forecast

EMEA Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EMEA-Market Share

Geographic Distribution of Revenue in EMEA



15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown

Asia-Pacific Breakdown

Asia-Pacific Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific-Market Share

Geographic Distribution of Revenue in Asia-Pacific



16. Central America Latin America Breakdown

Central America Latin America Breakdown

CALA Market-Revenue Forecast

Central America Latin America Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Central America Latin America-Market Share

Geographic Distribution of Revenue in Central America Latin America



17. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

The Last Word-Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer



18. Company Profiles

Vendor Profile Notes

Profile: Accelerite

Profile: Autotask

Profile: Avast

Profile: BMC

Profile: Cisco

Profile: Citrix

Profile: Comodo

Profile: ConnectWise

Profile: Continuum

Profile: IBM

Profile: IGEL

Profile: Ivanti

Profile: Kaseya

Profile: Miradore

Profile: MobileIron

Profile: OneLogin

Profile: MER-Promisec, Member of MER Group (TASE:CMER)

Profile: Quest Software

Profile: SolarWinds MSP

Profile: Symantec

Profile: Tanium

Profile: VMware



19. Appendix



