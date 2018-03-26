Analysis of the Global Endpoint Management Market, Forecast to 2021

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Complexity of Security Solutions Drives Growth For Managed Services

The Frost & Sullivan report analyzes the global market for Endpoint Management.The increasing complexity of managing the growing diverse collection of endpoint devices and operating systems is driving strong, steady growth.







Security has become the primary concern for endpoint management.The increasing pace and severity of malware is driving vendors to add security into their solutions.



The integration of security with endpoint management, is also known as operational security.As more security solutions are added to endpoints, the complexity is compounded further.



IT and security operations need improved and automated endpoint management tools and centralized management in order to stay up to date with anti-malware, patches, compliance regulations and other issues comprehensively across all endpoints. The diversity of endpoints includes desktop PCs, notebook PCs, servers, tablets, smartphones, virtual desktops and various IoT devices. OSs encompass several versions of Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. Mobile devices and BYOD are driving growth. The market is evolving toward Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and a single pane of glass. The market leaders in endpoint management have broad security product portfolios which integrate endpoint management for comprehensive solutions. MSPs are key partners in delivering a comprehensive solution.



