Analysis of the Global First Responder C3I Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First responder agencies such as emergency management and police forces use a range of command, control, communications, and intelligence (C3I) equipment in order to respond to, mitigate, or even prevent security incidents or disasters.Rapid digitization in the security industry has dramatically shifted first responders' equipment needs and capabilities, with more emphasis being placed on digital surveillance, digital mobile radio over legacy solutions, increased data collection in the field through body-worn video and mobile readers, and shifting connectivity standards from fiber and wired networks to include higher-frequency, dedicated radio networks and public safety LTE networks to allow for instant, real-time communication.

Regions of the world have adapted to these changing technologies differently based on their unique political, economic, and social situations.Major international sporting events such as Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup, political summits, mass migration, terrorism, and a region's overall technical capacity will continue to influence first responder C3I spending through 2025.

This research service discusses the technology trends influencing the market as well as the regional factors and drivers.This research service includes information about first responder C3I technologies in four major technology segments: border and area security, disaster and emergency management, first responder networks, and strategic government networks.

The assessment does not include any privately funded projects to aid first responders' technical capabilities or spending for the technical capabilities of the military, as these funding sources are tied to different government agencies. Strategic government networks includes only spending for government networks to secure first responder and federal police forces, and not for military network security. This research service also contains technology segmentation and subsegment definitions as well as a breakdown of purchasing patterns throughout different regions and international organizations, such as the United Nations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). This service also identifies key industry drivers and restraints to market growth, industry growth opportunities, and a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.

