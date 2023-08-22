Analysis Of The Healthcare Services Industry 2023-2032, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

A Comprehensive Global Healthcare Services Industry Overview: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Global Market Model, the projection for the healthcare services industry maintains a significant level of stability when compared to the previous year-end 2022 forecast. Variables such as economic challenges and inflation, which resulted in escalated prices for medical care services due to rising operational, supply, administrative, and labor costs, were already taken into consideration during the prior forecast update. As a result, our predictions for this market have remained consistent throughout this update cycle.

The global healthcare providers and services industry draws strength from substantial technological advancements that render services more affordable, a rise in medical tourism, rapid population expansion, elevated per-capita income, robust healthcare expenditure in developed nations, government initiatives, and a high prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's among the elderly population on a global scale.

Crucial Healthcare Industry Statistics

  • Worth of the Healthcare Industry: The worldwide healthcare services market attained a valuation of $7,662.3 billion in 2022.
  • Growth Rate of the Healthcare Industry: The market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the period from 2022 to 2032.
  • Consumption in the Healthcare Services Industry: The market contributed to 7.7% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
  • Per Capita Consumption: On an individual basis, the market accounted for $980.

Gain more insights into the healthcare services industry trends

https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

What are some factors that have caused growth in the healthcare services industry?

  • Technological Advancements in Diagnostics and Therapeutic Equipment
  • Enhancement in Survival Rates and Quality of Life

Dominant Segment and Geographic Region

Within the healthcare services market, the hospitals and outpatient care centers segment held the largest share, accounting for a significant 53.7% of the total in 2022. The United States emerged as the dominant market within the healthcare services sector, claiming a notable 38.5% share of the total in 2022.

Additionally, the Global Market Model extends its insights to encompass crucial industry indicators relevant to the healthcare services sector, including:

  • Asthma Prevalence Rate
  • Cancer Prevalence Rate
  • Cerebrovascular Prevalence Rate
  • Dermatitis Prevalence Rate
  • Diabetes Prevalence Rate
  • Glaucoma Prevalence Rate
  • Healthcare - Number of Employees
  • Healthcare - Number of Enterprises
  • Healthcare Expenditure
  • Hearing Loss Prevalence Rate
  • HIV Prevalence Rate
  • Hospital Beds
  • Hypertension Prevalence Rate
  • Number of Dentists

The Global Market Model furnishes valuable data that healthcare industry companies can harness to make well-informed decisions.

The Global Market Model provides forecasts for over 7000 markets, are regularly updated on a quarterly basis, taking into account economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The current projection, conducted in June 2023, has revised the earlier forecasts made in December 2022.

