Analysis of the Worldwide Fire Alarm Equipment Market 2021-2026 by Application, by Region and by Product Type

Global Fire Alarm Market Outlook, 2026 provides an in-depth market analysis of the Global Fire Alarm industry. This report covers the detailed insights of the equipment based on product category- Conventional Fire Alarm Panels, Addressable Control Panels, and others.

It also includes insights along with the value analysis of the fire alarm market. The report also mentions the competition of leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of fire detection equipment. The report is classified into 5 regions and 19 countries, along with their local rules & trends.

The market is expected to show a YOY of 14.41% in the year 2021 and by the end of the forecasted period, the overall market is to cross a value of USD 6176 Million.



The conventional fire alarm system uses one or more circuits that are connected to parallel-connected wired sensors. One end of the device is wire connected, while another is connected to the control panel. The conventional fire alarm segment led the market, with the main advantage of these being cost-effective for the smaller space.

On the other hand, in an addressable fire alarm system, all the fire and smoke detection devices are connected as well as the central control monitoring center. The information directs the response team to allocate their efforts immediately. The addressable control panel is likely to be growing with an anticipated CAGR of 5.55%.



The use of fire alarms is high in the commercial segment when compared to industrial and residential applications. The commercial segment in 2020 was at a value of more than USD 1600 Million.

Through the forecasted period, the application of fire bells in residences is to grow with an anticipated CAGR of 5.09%, which is expected to be slightly more than the commercial application segment.



The global market is led by North America which encountered a historic CAGR of 1.16%.

The sound & frequencies of the fire alarm differ across the region. In North American countries, this device is known as the horns, and the tone is either continuous or set to a code. Whereas, in Europe, it sounds more like a siren with an alternating frequency. The sounders can be set to certain frequencies and tones, depending on the country and manufacturer of the device.

By the end of the forecasted period, Latin America, along with Middle East & Africa is to contribute to nearly 15% of the share. The prominent players in the global market are targeting more towards their expansion in Asia and Latin America.

The local players focus on launching newer products to meet the growing local consumer needs. In addition, the leaders in the market are acquiring and collaborating with top companies in the market to enhance their offerings in the market and expand their customer base.



Major companies mentioned in the report: Gentex Corporation, HOCHIKI Corporation, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Nittan Company, Ltd., Halma plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens Building Technologies



CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Global

Base year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecasted year: 2026

REGIONS COVERED:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Market Size by Value for the period (2015-2026F)

Market Share by Product Type (Conventional fire alarm panels, Addressable control panels, and Others)

Market Share by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Country

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fire Alarm Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fire Alarm Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Fire Alarm Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fire Alarm Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fire Alarm Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fire Alarm Market?

7. What are the major companies in the Global Fire Alarm Market?



Companies Mentioned

Gentex Corporation

HOCHIKI Corporation

Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Nittan Company Ltd.

Halma plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens Building Technologies

