Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, 2019

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving urban air mobility (UAM) market.It begins by looking at how UAM vehicles have evolved over the years and providing a snapshot of the current landscape.

An exhaustive list of market participants from across the globe is captured and a robust methodology is adopted to narrow down on the top 15 companies at the moment. The report looks at the key application areas, a tentative timeline when they are likely to be commercialised and the business models and revenue streams which can arise out of those application areas.



It also looks at the various types of UAM vehicles, their unique features and the application areas that they are best suited for.Further, this research exhaustively analyses the nascent air taxi market.



Governments which have favourably initiated air taxi related programmes and their vision are analysed. The report goes on to understand the key infrastructure and support services required for the seamless operation of air taxis to take place, thereby painting a picture of the air taxi ecosystem of the future. The increase in the number of vehicles on urban roads and the associated traffic congestion makes it difficult for daily commuters, emergency responders and ambulances to reach their destination on time. An effective alternative would be to use the underutilised urban airspace to make travel in congested areas more effective. Helicopters were the only vehicles which were available for urban commute till now. However, their bulky frame, lengthy propellers and noise levels make them unsuitable for mass urban transportation. Hence there exists a gap for a new vehicle which can be effectively used for urban air transport. Urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles have the potential to fill this gap, ushering in an era of seamless air travel. The advent of UAM vehicles poses a number of pertinent questions related to safety, infrastructure, regulations, privacy, traffic management and key application areas.



