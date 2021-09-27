Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025 | Growing Importance of STEM Education to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring market is poised to grow by $ 153.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing importance of stem education has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from open-source and private tutoring might hamper market growth.
Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- STEM
- Language Courses
- Other Courses
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online tutoring market report covers the following areas:
- Online Tutoring Market size
- Online Tutoring Market trends
- Online Tutoring Market industry analysis
This study identifies strong global demand for test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring market growth during the next few years.
Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Online Tutoring Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Online Tutoring Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online tutoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online tutoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring market vendors
