Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025 | Growing Importance of STEM Education to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The growing importance of stem education has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from open-source and private tutoring might hamper market growth.

Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

STEM



Language Courses



Other Courses

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online tutoring market report covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market size

Online Tutoring Market trends

Online Tutoring Market industry analysis

This study identifies strong global demand for test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring market growth during the next few years.

Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Online Tutoring Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Online Tutoring Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Courses

Market segments

Comparison by Courses

STEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Courses

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

D2L Corp.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Varsity Tutors LLC

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

