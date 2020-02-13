Analysis on India's Mattress Market; 2018-2019 & 2020-2025 - Growth, Demand, Top-Performing Companies, Market Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Mattress Market Outlook, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's overall mattress market has grown at a CAGR of above 11% over the last five years.



This report gives in-depth analysis of how the mattress market is evolving based on value with history and forecast. The report also gives details about the types of mattress and its growth, demand, top-performing companies, market opportunities and challenges.



The demand for a good quality mattress is growing in India as people are becoming aware of its benefits and moreover the benefits on health of getting better sleep and keeps away from body pains.



The unorganised sector primarily dominated the Indian mattress market, but with increasing, awareness and increase in earning capability of consumers helped in the growth of the organised industry which has grown nearly at a CAGR of 17% in last five years.



The organised mattress consists of three types of mattress, namely Coir, PU foam and Spring mattress. Coir mattress was dominating the market, which is now overtaken by PU foam because of it being less expensive and better benefits. PU foam mattress has two subtypes namely Flexible PU and Rigid PU out of which rigid PU mattress has the upper hand and has the highest market share and have grown at the fastest rate because of its higher market presence.



Flexible polyurethane foam has two more sub-parts Flexible slabstock PU and Flexible moulded PU out of which the former has the highest market presence, and the later has the fastest growth rate. Online sales of the mattress are gaining boost because of changing consumers behaviour towards online shopping. Offline mattress market consists of retail sales of mattresses from dealers/distributors or own franchised stores.



The residential sector is the higher buyer of the mattress, whereas institutional sector, which includes hospitals & nursing rooms, resorts, educational institutions with hostel facilities, government offices, retail, restaurants, etc. The selling of mattress is further divided into three tiers where tier one segment is considered as a premium mattress buyer with a higher number of institutions.



The Tier-two segment is the most top contributor in the overall mattress market share, which is the combination of around 100 cities. These cities are the largest buyer of mid and economy pricing segment. Tier 3 has the lowest penetration of new-age mattress but is seen as the fastest-growing market in the mattress market industry.



Major Companies



The big players that are dominating the market are Kurlon, Sheela foam, Peeps, Springwell, Coirfoam, Duroflex, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Springfit Mattress. There are some new entrants in the market in the form of start-ups with the innovation in their products some of the start-ups are Wakefit, Housefull, and Wink & Nod etc.



Considered in the Report



Geography: India & Global

& Global Base Year: FY 2018-2019

Estimated Year: FY 2019-2020

Forecast Year: FY 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Global Mattress Market Outlook



4. India Mattress Market Outlook

4.1. Overall Production

4.2. Market Size By Value

4.3. Organized vs. Unorganized Mattress Market

4.4. Market Share

4.4.1. By End User

4.4.2. By Price Segment

4.4.3. By Size of Mattress

4.4.4. By Tier

4.4.5. By Metro Cities



5. India Organized Mattress Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Offline Mattress Market

5.1.3. Online Mattress Market

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Type of Mattress

5.2.3. By Mode of Distribution

5.3. India Coir Mattress Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size By Value

5.3.2. Market Share By Company

5.4. India PU Foam Mattress Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value

5.4.2. Flexible PU Foam Types

5.4.3. Market Share By Company

5.5. India Spring Mattress Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value

5.5.2. Market Share By Company



6. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

6.1. Coir Mattress

6.2. Foam Mattress

6.3. Spring Mattress



7. India Economic Snapshot



8. Raw Material



9. Manufacturing Process



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export



12. Channel Partner Analysis



13. India Mattress Market Dynamics

13.1. Key Drivers

13.2. Key Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porter's Five Forces

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Indian Companies

15.2.1.1. Kurlon Enterprise Limited

15.2.1.2. Sheela Foam Limited

15.2.1.3. Peps Industries Private Limited

15.2.1.4. Springwel Mattresses Private Limited

15.2.1.5. Coirfoam (India) Private Limited

15.2.1.6. Duroflex Private Limited

15.2.1.7. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

15.2.1.8. Wakefit Innovations Private Limited

15.2.1.9. Springfit Mattress Private Limited

15.2.2. International Companies

15.2.2.1. Sealy India Trading Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.2.2. Emirates Sleep Systems Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.2.3. Simmons Bedding & Furniture (India) Pvt. Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



