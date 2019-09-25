Analysis on South Africa's Telecommunications & Mobile Devices Market, 2019 with Comprehensive Profiles on 56 Market Players: Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Telecommunications Industry and the Market for Mobile Devices in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African telecommunications industry and the market for mobile devices.

While the sector formally includes broadcasting and postal services, this report emphasises telephony, internet and mobile broadband, and the relevant supporting infrastructure. It examines investment, turnover and market share of major players, both local and international, and the influence of various factors including economic activity, lack of spectrum, high data prices, environmental concerns, electricity supply and competition.

There are comprehensive profiles of 56 companies including Telkom, which dominates fixed-line telephony, and Vodacom and MTN, which dominate the mobile space. Other profiled companies include Cell C and Virgin Mobile, and fibre companies such as Vumatel, Vox and Dark Fibre.

The Telecommunications Industry and the Market for Mobile Devices: South African telecommunications operators experienced positive, if muted, growth in 2018 as total subscriptions, device ownership, internet penetration, and data usage continue to increase. The South African telecommunications sector grew by over 14% and was worth R187bn in 2018. Mobile subscriptions, device ownership, and internet penetration continues to grow and the majority of service revenue growth is due to double-digit increases in the value of data. South Africa's fibre and data centre markets are expanding rapidly.



Widespread Disruption: Telecoms companies are having to adapt to widespread disruption; the structural shift from voice to data is undermining traditional margins, and increases in data traffic are being offset by a proportional decline in effective data prices. The market is maturing and operators are having to compete to grow their share of the prepaid and lower-income markets, from which the majority of future growth is expected to come. Investment in the sector is highly influenced by South Africa's poor economic growth, regulatory changes and technological developments.



Key Topics Covered



1. Description of the Industry

1.1. Industry Value Chain

1.2. Geographic Position



2. Size of the Industry



3. State of the Industry

3.1. Local

3.1.1. Corporate Actions

3.1.2. Regulations

3.1.3. Enterprise Development & Social Economic Development

3.2. Continental

3.3. International



4. Influencing Factors

4.1. Economic Environment

4.2. Lack of Spectrum

4.3. Policy Uncertainty & Ineffective Regulatory Bodies

4.4. Labour

4.5. Environmental Concerns

4.6. Electricity Supply

4.7. Technology, Research & Development (R&D), and Innovation



5. Competition

5.1. Barriers to Entry



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Outlook



8. Industry Associations



Companies Mentioned



2C Telecoms (Pty) Ltd

A T C (Pty) Ltd

Aberdare Cables (Pty) Ltd

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Alcatel-Lucent South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd

ATIO Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Bitco Telecoms (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Celcom Group (Pty) Ltd

Cell C Ltd

Core Computer Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd

Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd

Datapro (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd

FibreCo Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

FoneWorx (Pty) Ltd

Gateway Communications (Pty) Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

Huge Telecom (Pty) Ltd

Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd

Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

KNR Flatrock (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd LG Electronics SA (Pty) Ltd

Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lungisa - VRG Telecommunications and Projects (Pty) Ltd

Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

MRP Mobile (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

Nokia Solutions and Networks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Rain B2B (Pty) Ltd

Reunert Ltd

Sabre Radio Networks (Pty) Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sentech SOC Ltd

SGT Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Strike Media (Pty) Ltd

Telemasters Holdingsc Ltd

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Tellumat (Pty) Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Tribal Zone Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Truteq Wireless (Pty) Ltd

Virgin Mobile South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd

Vumatel (Pty) Ltd

ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

