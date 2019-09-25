Analysis on South Africa's Telecommunications & Mobile Devices Market, 2019 with Comprehensive Profiles on 56 Market Players: Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, and More
This report focuses on the South African telecommunications industry and the market for mobile devices.
While the sector formally includes broadcasting and postal services, this report emphasises telephony, internet and mobile broadband, and the relevant supporting infrastructure. It examines investment, turnover and market share of major players, both local and international, and the influence of various factors including economic activity, lack of spectrum, high data prices, environmental concerns, electricity supply and competition.
There are comprehensive profiles of 56 companies including Telkom, which dominates fixed-line telephony, and Vodacom and MTN, which dominate the mobile space. Other profiled companies include Cell C and Virgin Mobile, and fibre companies such as Vumatel, Vox and Dark Fibre.
The Telecommunications Industry and the Market for Mobile Devices: South African telecommunications operators experienced positive, if muted, growth in 2018 as total subscriptions, device ownership, internet penetration, and data usage continue to increase. The South African telecommunications sector grew by over 14% and was worth R187bn in 2018. Mobile subscriptions, device ownership, and internet penetration continues to grow and the majority of service revenue growth is due to double-digit increases in the value of data. South Africa's fibre and data centre markets are expanding rapidly.
Widespread Disruption: Telecoms companies are having to adapt to widespread disruption; the structural shift from voice to data is undermining traditional margins, and increases in data traffic are being offset by a proportional decline in effective data prices. The market is maturing and operators are having to compete to grow their share of the prepaid and lower-income markets, from which the majority of future growth is expected to come. Investment in the sector is highly influenced by South Africa's poor economic growth, regulatory changes and technological developments.
Key Topics Covered
1. Description of the Industry
1.1. Industry Value Chain
1.2. Geographic Position
2. Size of the Industry
3. State of the Industry
3.1. Local
3.1.1. Corporate Actions
3.1.2. Regulations
3.1.3. Enterprise Development & Social Economic Development
3.2. Continental
3.3. International
4. Influencing Factors
4.1. Economic Environment
4.2. Lack of Spectrum
4.3. Policy Uncertainty & Ineffective Regulatory Bodies
4.4. Labour
4.5. Environmental Concerns
4.6. Electricity Supply
4.7. Technology, Research & Development (R&D), and Innovation
5. Competition
5.1. Barriers to Entry
6. SWOT Analysis
7. Outlook
8. Industry Associations
9. References
9.1. Publications
9.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- 2C Telecoms (Pty) Ltd
- A T C (Pty) Ltd
- Aberdare Cables (Pty) Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Alcatel-Lucent South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd
- ATIO Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Bitco Telecoms (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Celcom Group (Pty) Ltd
- Cell C Ltd
- Core Computer Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd
- Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Datapro (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd
- FibreCo Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd
- FoneWorx (Pty) Ltd
- Gateway Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Huge Telecom (Pty) Ltd
- Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
- KNR Flatrock (Pty) Ltd
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics SA (Pty) Ltd
- Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lungisa - VRG Telecommunications and Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- MRP Mobile (Pty) Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- Nokia Solutions and Networks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rain B2B (Pty) Ltd
- Reunert Ltd
- Sabre Radio Networks (Pty) Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sentech SOC Ltd
- SGT Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Strike Media (Pty) Ltd
- Telemasters Holdingsc Ltd
- Telkom SA SOC Ltd
- Tellumat (Pty) Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Tribal Zone Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd
- Truteq Wireless (Pty) Ltd
- Virgin Mobile South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd
- Vox Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd
- Vumatel (Pty) Ltd
- ZTE Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd
