Analysis on the Global Architectural Coatings Market 2019-2023 with PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, and Nippon Paint Dominating
Apr 26, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, User Type, Coating Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The architectural coatings market is projected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2018 to USD 82.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.
The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices along with rising per capita paints consumption.
The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. The leading architectural coatings producers that account for nearly 50% of the market include PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Some of the other players operating in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Masco Corporation (US), Jotun Group (Norway), and RPM International Inc. (US).
Residential architectural coatings is the largest and fastest application segment of the architectural coatings market
Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Architectural coatings for residential construction application include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and cleaners.
New paint is mainly associated with newly built residential constructions, which include both their interior and exterior application areas. So, this drives the demand for residential architectural coatings.
APAC is the largest market for the architectural coatings market
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of both volume and value, of the overall market in 2018. The market in the region is driven by the growing population and economic growth.
Both residential and non-residential sectors are expected to grow in China and India during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the demand for architectural coatings in this industry.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Currency
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumption
2.5 Limitation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Architectural Coatings Market
4.2 Architectural Coatings Market Growth, By Resin Type
4.3 APAC Architectural Coatings Market, By Technology and Country
4.4 Overview of Architectural Coatings Market
4.5 Architectural Coatings Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries
4.6 Architectural Coatings Market: Growing Demand From APAC
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Environmentally-Friendly Coating Systems
5.2.1.3 Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics
5.2.1.4 Rising Per Capita Paint Consumption in APAC
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Opportunities in Less Regulated Regions
5.2.2.2 Investments in Emerging Markets
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry
6 Architectural Coatings Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic Resin
6.2.1 Acrylic Resins are the Largest Category of Binder Resins Used in Architectural Coatings
6.3 Alkyd Resin
6.3.1 Solventborne Alkyd Coatings Account for A Larger Market Share Than Waterborne Alkyd Coatings
6.4 Vinyl Resin
6.4.1 Vinyl Copolymers Produce Air-Drying Coatings That Have Excellent Toughness and Good Resistance to Water and Chemicals
6.5 Polyurethane Resin
6.5.1 Interiors & Furniture Coating is One of the Major End-Use Industries of Polyurethane Coatings
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Epoxy Resin
6.6.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
6.6.3 Saturated Polyester Resin
7 Architectural Coatings Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Waterborne Coatings
7.2.1 Increasing Residential Construction and Improved Home Remodeling Practices are Expected to Drive the Waterborne Coatings Market in the Developing Countries of APAC
7.3 Solventborne Coatings
7.3.1 Owing to Lower Environmental Regulations, APAC to Register the Highest Cagr in the Solventborne Architectural Coatings Market
7.4 Powder Coatings
7.4.1 Lower Operating Costs, High Operating Efficiencies, No Voc Emissions, Non-Flammability, and Low Spark Hazards are Spurring the Demand for Powder Coatings
8 Architectural Coatings Market, By Coating Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Interior
8.3 Exterior
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Flooring
8.4.2 Roofing
8.4.3 Wood
9 Architectural Coatings Market, By User Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 DIY
9.2.1 Improved Aesthetic Requirements are Shifting the Demand From DIY Toward Professional Coaters
9.3 Professional
9.3.1 Easy Availability of Professionals is Increasing the Demand for Professional Coaters
10 Architectural Coatings Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Better Economic Growth and Higher Incomes are Boosting the Demand for Residential Architectural Coatings
10.2.2 New Construction
10.2.3 Remodel and Repaint
10.3 Non-Residential
10.3.1 Increased Commercial and Industrial Developments to Drive the Market
10.3.2 Commercial
10.3.3 Industrial
10.3.4 Infrastructure
11 Architectural Coatings Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Foreign Investment to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market
11.2.2 India
11.2.2.1 A Boom in the Real Estate Industry to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.3.1 Investments in Residential and Infrastructural Markets By Public and Private Sectors are Expected to Boost the Demand
11.2.4 Australia & New Zealand
11.2.4.1 Increased Activities in the Residential Construction and Renovation Sectors are Driving the Market
11.2.5 Indonesia
11.2.5.1 Availability of Cheap Raw Materials and Labor in Comparison to Other APAC Countries
11.2.6 Thailand
11.2.6.1 Increasing Customer Awareness About Aesthetics and Functionalities of Decorative Coating Products to Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.2.7 Malaysia
11.2.7.1 Strong Construction Activities to Drive the Growth of the Architectural Coatings Market
11.2.8 Rest of APAC
11.3 North America
11.3.1 US
11.3.1.1 Increasing Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Boost the Architectural Coatings Segment
11.3.2 Canada
11.3.2.1 Construction Industry to Be the Major Contributor to Architectural Coatings Market Growth
11.3.3 Mexico
11.3.3.1 New Construction in the Residential Segment to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 Germany
11.4.1.1 Favorable Economic Environment for the Construction Sector Coupled With Rising Demand for New Homes From New Migrants to Drive the Market 101
11.4.2 Russia
11.4.2.1 Growing Population is Leading to A Rise in the Applications of the Architectural Coating
11.4.3 Uk
11.4.3.1 The Growing Construction Sector Along With Government Spending Will Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.4.4 France
11.4.4.1 Reviving Economy Coupled With an Investment in Infrastructure is Expected to Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.4.5 Italy
11.4.5.1 New Project Finance Rules and Investment Policies in the Construction Sector to Drive the Market
11.4.6 Spain
11.4.6.1 Growth in the Residential Construction Sector to Spur the Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.4.7 Turkey
11.4.7.1 Rapid Urbanization, Rising Middle-Class Population, Increasing Purchasing Power, and the Growing Housing Sector Will Create Strong Demand for Coatings
11.4.8 Rest of Europe
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.1 Mega Housing Projects are Expected to Boost the Architectural Coatings Demand
11.5.2 South Africa
11.5.2.1 There is A Substantial Demand for Architectural Coatings in Building Projects
11.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Rising Home Ownership and Living Standards, and Easier Credit Availability are Expected to Fuel the Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.6.2 Colombia
11.6.2.1 Increase in Population and Improved Economic Conditions are Expected to Lead to A High Demand for Architectural Coatings
11.6.3 Rest of South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Benchmarking
12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.5.1 Investments & Expansions
12.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.5.3 New Product Launches
12.5.4 Joint Ventures
13 Company Profiles
13.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company
13.2 PPG Industries Inc.
13.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.
13.4 BASF SE
13.5 Asian Paints Limited
13.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
13.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
13.8 Masco Corporation
13.9 Jotun Group
13.1 RPM International Inc.
13.11 Other Companies
13.11.1 Hempel A/S
13.11.2 Tikkurila OYJ
13.11.3 DAW SE
13.11.4 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)
13.11.5 Duluxgroup Ltd.
13.11.6 Diamond-Vogel Paint Company
13.11.7 Benjamin Moore & Co.
13.11.8 Kelly-Moore Paints
13.11.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG
13.11.10 Berger Paints India Limited
13.11.11 Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
13.11.12 Cloverdale Paint Inc.
13.11.13 STO Corp.
13.11.14 Lanco Paints
13.11.15 Pintuco
13.11.16 Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co. Ltd.
13.11.17 H-I-S Coatings and Paint Manufacturing Co.
13.11.18 Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.
