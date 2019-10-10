Analysis on the Global DNA Read, Write & Edit Market, 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2024
The scope of the report includes DNA read, write and edit technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and companies. The markets for read, write and edit products and services are given for 2017, 2018, 2019 (estimated) and 2024 (forecast).
This report reviews the main read, write and edit technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing and disease. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact read, write and edit applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact. The main market driving forces for read, write and edit products and services are listed and discussed.
The report quantifies each of the main market segments. The read (sequencing) market is quantified by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).
The sequencing workflow products market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; library preparation; and informatics/ecosystems. The sequencing instruments and consumables market is given by platform (Sanger, NGS, and 3GS).
The sequencing services market is analyzed by end-user application (applied, clinical, and R&D). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end-user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology and other).
Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine).
The DNA write (synthesis) market is quantified by product type (oligonucleotides, synthetic biology parts, genes, and RNA therapeutics). The oligonucleotide market is analyzed by application (gene editing, sequencing, PCR, FISH, microarray, gene synthesis and other). The gene market is quantified by gene type (standardized, value-added). Finally, the RNA therapeutics market is quantified by platform (RNA interference, antisense oligos, micro RNA modulation, and mRNA) and by disease category (cancer, hematology, musculoskeletal, neurology, and rare diseases).
The DNA edit (gene editing) market is quantified by application (agriculture, biopharma, diagnostics, and therapeutics); editing platform (CRISPR, meganuclease, TALEN, ZFN). The gene-editing agriculture market is analyzed by product type (crop/seeds, livestock). The gene-editing biotechnology market is analyzed by product type (kits and reagents, cell line engineering, animal models and services). The gene-editing therapeutics market is analyzed by disease category (eye and rare diseases).
Specific geographic markets discussed include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW).
Industry sectors analyzed include next-generation sequencing; long-read sequencing; DNA synthesis; RNA therapies; and gene editing.
More than 320 companies in the read, write and edit industry are profiled in this report.
The author also provides a summary of more than 180 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances that took place from January 2018 through June 2019, including key alliance trends.
Market Summary
The DNA read, write and edit industry is at the beginning stages of its growth story; penetration of the key markets is still at an early stage. The data indicates that there is a significant future upside for sequencing across research, metagenomics, agriculture, synthetic biology, and clinical applications, among others.
The situation is similar for DNA writing and editing technologies, with clinical therapeutic applications, in particular, providing an enormous total available future market that is yet to be significantly penetrated. Major successes in this industry include the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for noninvasive prenatal testing; enabling the roles of synthetic DNA oligonucleotides and genes in the rise of the synthetic biology industry; and rapid adoption of CRISPR gene editing by research institutions and biopharma industries.
There is increasing interplay among the three DNA technology platforms, giving rise to innovative corporate strategies. For example, Arbor Biotechnologies employs sequencing, gene synthesis, and artificial intelligence to perform high-throughput discovery of biomolecules, including new CRISPR proteins.
Report Scope
- 28 data tables and 77 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for DNA read, write and edit technologies, applications, and industries
- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion on sequencing technologies, market applications, industry structure, and important clinical sequencing initiatives
- Information pertaining to several significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to sequencing services write synthesis and gene editing technologies' market development
- A look at the innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research & development programs in stem cell-based therapies and gene therapies
- Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances data
- Company profiles of over 320 major global players within the industry, including 3Billion Inc., 23Andme Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pacific Biosciences, Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographical Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies and Markets
- Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia
- Applications of DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Market Driving Forces
- Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Introduction to Nucleic Acid Technologies
- Genetic Variation and Analysis
- Sequencing Technologies
- Sanger Sequencing
- Next-generation Sequencing
- DNA Write (Synthesis) Technologies
- PCR-Based Approaches
- Solid-Phase-Based Approaches
- Microfluidic Technologies
- Gene Editing Technologies
- CRISPR Enzyme Technologies
- Gene Editing Delivery Technologies
- Viral Delivery Technologies
- Non-Viral Delivery Technologies
Chapter 5 DNA Read, Write and Edit Initiatives
- Initiatives
- American Gut Consortium
- BabySeq
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots Program
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- Clinical Genome Resource
- Epigenetics for Females Personalized Cancer Care
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Friends of Cancer Research Project
- Gene Therapy Initiative
- Human Cell Atlas Consortium
- Immunomonitor Consortium
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program
- Laboratory for Genomics Research
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care
- Lung Cancer Master Protocol Project
- Matchmaker Exchange
- Medical Genome Initiative
- Metagenomics and Metadesign of Subways and Urban Biomes
- Million Veteran Program
- Molecular Integration in Neurological Diagnosis
- MedSeq
- National Microbiome Initiative
- Next-generation Single Cell Analysis Program
- PreCancer Atlas
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Prospective Registry of Multiple Testing
- Quality Assurance Initiative Pathology Project
- Somatic Cell Genome Editing Program
- Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium
- Trans Omics for Precision Medicine Initiative
- Population Sequencing Programs
Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Applications
- Applications Overview
- Genome Editing Applications
- DNA Sequencing Applications
- R&D Applications
- Applied Applications
- DNA Write (Synthesis) Applications
- Oligonucleotides
- Synthetic Genes
- BioBrick (Synbio) Parts
- Genome Editing Applications
- Cell Engineering
- Organism Engineering
- Screening and Tools
Chapter 7 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries
- Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long Read Sequencing Industry
- DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry
- Oligos as Therapeutics
- Gene Synthesis Workflow
- Gene Synthesis Value Chain
- Synthetic Gene Market Segments
- Gene Editing Industry
Chapter 8 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
- Alliance Summaries
Chapter 9 DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets
- Industry Growth-Driving Forces
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
- Global DNA Read (Sequencing), Write (Synthesis) and Edit (Gene Edit) Markets
- DNA Read (Sequencing) Markets
- Clinical Diagnostic Sequencing Market
- Cardiology Market
- DNA Write (Synthesis) Markets
- Gene Editing Market
- Market for Gene-edited Crops/Seeds
- Gene-edited Livestock Market
Chapter 10 Patents
- Circulating Tumor Cell Patents
- Exosome Patents
- Cell-free DNA Patents
- Sequencing-related Patent Issues
- Gene Editing-Related Patents
- Gene Editing Patents (Sangamo Case Study)
- RNA Therapy-related Patents
Chapter 11 Nucleic Acid Read, Write and Edit Company Profiles
