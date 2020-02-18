Analysis on the Global Market for Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors, Forecast to 2030 - Production, Pricing, Technologies, Megatrends, Key Players & Their Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene in Batteries and Supercapacitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Coverage

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Assessment of graphene in the batteries and supercapacitors markets including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

The global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by the market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the graphene market.

In-depth profiles of graphene battery and supercapacitor producers and product developers.

With global energy demands ever-increasing, allied to efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel and eliminate air pollutions, it is now essential to provide efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy storage devices. The growing market for smart grid networks, electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous and Human Driver Interface (HDI) EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is also driving the market for improving the energy density of rechargeable batteries and supercapacitors.



Rechargeable battery technologies (such as Li-ion, Li-S, Na-ion, Li-O2 batteries) and supercapacitors are among the most promising power storage and supply systems in terms of their widespread applicability, and tremendous potential owing to their high energy and power densities. LIBs are currently the dominant mobile power sources for portable electronic devices used in cell phones and laptops.



Although great advances have been made, each type of battery still suffers from problems that seriously hinder the practical applications for example in commercial EVs and PHEVs. The performance of these devices is inherently tied to the properties of materials used to build them.



With renewable energy sources at peak interest in the scientific research community, technologies for storing high amounts of electric charge and energy are much sought after. Electric vehicles, and enabling lithium-battery (LIB) technology, will become a progressively larger market-with estimate of CAGR of over 20% through to 2025.



Graphene is enabling batteries and supercapacitors with many new features that do not exist with current technology. Due to intrinsic properties such as high surface area and high conductivity, graphene is an excellent candidate to improve the performance of conductive materials in energy storage/conversion devices (e.g., Li-ion batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, and solar cells).



The use of graphene can enable faster charging without accelerating the degradation of a battery, extending battery life. It can also reduce the requirement for complex and costly heat management systems required for high battery charge and discharge rates. Graphene supercapacitors can serve as a replacement for the Lithium-ion batteries or can be used to complement them. They can potentially hold the same energy as a Lithium-ion battery and can recharge in a fraction of the time.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Why Graphene?

Exceptional Properties

Commercial Opportunities

Collaboration Key?

The Market in 2019

Future Global Market Outlook

Graphene Producers and Production Capacities

Global Graphene Demand, 2018-2030, Tons

Graphene Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Graphene Products

Graphene Investments

Industrial Collaborations and Licence Agreements

Graphene Market Challenges

2. Overview of Graphene

History

Types of Graphene

Properties

Graphene Quantum Dots

Synthesis

Applications

Optoelectronics, Electronics and Photonics

Energy

Biomedicine and Healthcare

Other

Pricing

Producers

3. Graphene Production

Quality

Assessment of Graphene Production Methods

4. Graphene Pricing

Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/CVD Graphene

Few-Layer Graphene Pricing

Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing

Graphene Oxide (GO) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (RGO) Pricing

Graphene Quantum Dots Pricing

Multilayer Graphene (MLG) Pricing

Graphene Ink

5. Graphene in Batteries

Market Overview

Market Prospects

Market Assessment

Applications Map

Global Market in Tons, Historical and Forecast to 2030

Product Developers

6. Graphene in Supercapacitors

Market Overview

Market Prospects

Market Assessment

Applications Map

Global Market in Tons, Historical and Forecast to 2030

Product Developers

7. Graphene Producers & Product Developers in Batteries and Supercapacitors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdulvb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

