Analysis on the Global On-Board Charger Market 2019-2029 - Key Players are Delphi Technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation, Delta Electronics, and LG Chem

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global On-Board Charger Market: Focus on (Propulsion Type, Power Output, and End Market) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global on-board charger market generated $1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.31%, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

The growth in the on-board charger market is due to the increasing awareness among the end-users toward a sustainable environment with less greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the stringent government regulations toward the increasing adaption of EV has been the strongest driving force for faster deployment of this vehicle category, especially at the manufacturing level.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations for EV Adaption

High Cost Associated With Fast Charging Systems

Restraints

Increasing Push from Government for Deployment of Highway/Fast Chargers

Technological Advancement in EV Charging Infrastructure

Opportunities

Growth in Autonomous Driving Systems

Wide Ranging Opportunities in Emerging Economies

EV Charging with Wireless Power Transmission Technology

Challenges

Consumer Acceptance Toward EV Range

Lack of Electric Vehicle Standardization

Expert Quote

The on-board charger market is witnessing a high growth rate due to the inclination of consumers and enterprises toward a safe and sustainable environment. Moreover, the demand for electric vehicles and on-board chargers is further going to increase in the coming years, owing to the rising demand from both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Further, the growth of the on-board charger market in Asia-Pacific is the highest, due to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and efforts made by the government in terms of regulations regarding vehicular emission in the region. The on-board charger market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2019-2029).



Scope of the Market

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global on-board charger market, including a thorough analysis of the types of propulsion types and power output. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight into the major market players in the global on-board charger market using the value chain analysis.

The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. It includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global on-board charger market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into 'propulsion type', 'power output', 'end-market', and 'region'.



Market Segmentation

The on-board charger market has been tracked along the lines of propulsion type, power output, and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World). Revenue generated from propulsion type (battery electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and power output (below 7.2 kW, and above 7.2 kW) has been analyzed.

The report also covers the on-board charger market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment specifically has been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).



Key Companies in the Market

The report also formulates the entire supply chain of the market, along with industry trends of an on-board charger, technology trends, and competitive scenario. Some of the key players identified in the report are Delphi Technologies PLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., and LG Chem Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key technological and market trends of on-board chargers?

What are the factors that are expected to drive and restrain the demand for on-board chargers?

What are the various opportunities for the on-board chargers?

What is the patent landscape for on-board chargers?

What is the industry attractiveness of the on-board charger market for the existing companies as well as the new entrants?

What is the supply chain adopted by the manufacturers of on-board chargers?

What is the market share of the leading suppliers in the on-board chargers?

Who are the active suppliers of on-board chargers and what are the key strategies and developments in the market?

Which is the most preferred on-board charger?

What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different propulsion types from 2018 to 2029?

What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different power outputs from 2018 to 2029?

What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different end markets from 2018 to 2029?

What is the market size in terms of value ($million) and volume, and what are the major market trends for on-board chargers across different regions and countries from 2018 to 2029?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Industry Analysis

1.1 Technology Trends

1.1.1 Power Modules

1.1.1.1 MOSFET

1.1.1.2 FinFET

1.1.2 Materials

1.1.2.1 Silicon Carbide

1.1.2.2 Gallium Nitride

1.2 Market Trends

1.2.1 Non-Isolated DC to DC Converter

1.2.2 SiC MOSFET Transistors-Based OBC

1.2.3 SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD)-Based OBC

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.4 Electric Vehicle Charging System

1.4.1 Types of Charging System

1.4.1.1 Level 1

1.4.1.2 Level 2

1.4.1.3 Level 3

1.5 Electric Vehicle Policies, Consortiums, and Associations

1.5.1 Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI)

1.5.2 EV30@30 Campaign

1.6 Drivers

1.7 Restraints

1.8 Opportunities

1.9 Challenges

1.10 Industry Attractiveness

1.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

1.10.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

1.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyer

1.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

1.10.5 Intensity of Competition

1.11 Supply Chain Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 New Product Launches

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Who Supplies Whom

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Manufacturers



3 Global On-Board Charger Market (by Propulsion Type), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

3.1 Assumptions and Limitations

3.1.1 Assumptions

3.1.2 Limitations

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

3.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

3.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.4.2 Commercial Vehicle



4 Global On-board Charger Market (by Power Output), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Below 7.2 kW

4.3 Above 7.2 kW



5 Global On-Board Charger Market (by End Market), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 OEM

5.3 Aftermarket



6 Global On-Board Charger Market (by Region), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 North America

6.5 Rest-of-the-World



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psgcv9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

