Analysis on the World Market for Advanced Materials in Electric, Fuel Cell & Hybrid Automotive Batteries (2017-2023)
Oct 10, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Materials in Electric, Fuel Cell and Hybrid Automotive Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report breaks down the market into two major segments: advanced materials and other materials. There are many types of batteries and fuel cells available in the market. However, today most electric vehicle batteries have one of the below four systems:
- Lead-acid battery
- Nickel metal hydride battery
- Lithium-ion (including lithium polymer) battery
- Proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFCs)
Materials used in automotive lithium-ion battery and PEMFCs will have very strong growth in the next five years. They are considered as advanced materials in this report. On the other hand, materials used in automotive lead-acid batteries and nickel metal hydride batteries will have slow growth in the next five years. They are included in the segment other materials.
Reasons for Doing this Study
The battery and fuel cell industries are experiencing fast expansion. Battery and fuel cell demand have revitalized a number of raw material markets, and many material suppliers are counting on new battery and fuel cell markets to drive growth.
This study takes an approach to these opportunities by summarizing markets for individual battery and fuel cell types and components and then profiling the markets for the materials used in the automotive markets. An extensive set of company profiles provides competitive intelligence for existing battery and fuel cell material providers and also describes sources for these battery and fuel cell makers.
Report Scope
This report covers materials used in the following types of EVs that use motive power batteries and fuel cells:
- Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, sport utility vehicles [SUVs], crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars)
- Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices)
- Buses.
- Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks).
The numbers of batteries and fuel cells used in these EVs are estimated and forecasted in this report.
Two other major types of EVs are out of the scope of this report:
- Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers)
- Niche (military, self-driving vehicles, locomotives)
The report includes:
- 134 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for advanced materials in electric, fuel cell and hybrid automotive batteries
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of history and current state of advanced materials used in batteries for electric, fuel cell and hybrid automobiles
- Characterization and quantification of the market by type, material, and region
- Discussion on drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the advanced materials industry
- Insights into regulatory and environmental developments within this industry
- Information on China's subsidy policy
- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including AkzoNobel, BASF Corp, FMC Corp, Hitachi Chemical, and Lithium Corp
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Highlights
- Largest Markets
- Fastest-Growing Markets
Chapter 3 Sales of Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells and Materials Use
- Types of Power Sources
- Battery Power Sources
- Fuel Cell Power Sources
- Hybrid Power Sources
- Electric Vehicle Batteries and Fuel Cells and Materials
- Electric Passenger Vehicles
- Low-Velocity Electric Vehicles
- Electric Buses
- Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles
Chapter 4 Global Market for Automotive Battery and Fuel Cell Materials
- Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Lead-Acid Batteries
- Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
- Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
- Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Fuel Cells
- Global Market for Automotive Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Materials
- Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Materials in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells by Material
- Lithium Compounds
- Lithium
- Cobalt
- Manganese Dioxide
- Halogens
- Nickel and Iron
- Carbon Compounds
- Carbon Compound Market by User
- Carbon Compound Market by Product
- Platinum Group
- Rare Earth Compounds
- Organic Compounds
- Sodium and Potassium Compounds
- Titanium and Zirconium Compounds
- Silicon Oxide Compounds
Chapter 6 Global Market by End Users and Market Trends and Strategies
- Global Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells by Users
- Market Trends and Strategies
- Entrants to the Market
- Partnership with Car Makers and Advanced Material Suppliers
- Restructure Battery Business
- Move to Upstream
- China's Subsidy Policy
Chapter 7 Advanced Material Markets for Automotive Batteries/Fuel Cells by Region
- Chinese Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells
- Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells
- North American Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells
- European Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells
- Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells in the Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Application
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Company
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aberdeen International Inc.
- Acal Energy Ltd.
- Admat Inc.
- Admiralty Resources
- Akzonobel
- Albemarle Corp. (Rockwood Lithium)
- Allegheny Technologies Inc.
- American Union Group Inc.
- Amperex Technology Ltd.
- Anglo Platinum Ltd.
- Apnano
- Aquarius Platinum Pty Ltd. (Sibanye Gold Ltd.)
- Arkema
- Asbury Carbons
- Ashburton Ventures Inc.
- Ashland Specialty Ingredients
- Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (Avalon Rare Metals Inc.)
- Basf Corp.
- Btr New Energy Materials Inc.
- Cabot Corp.
- Chao Zhou Three-Circle (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Coorstek (Coorstek Engineered)
- Dexmet Corp.
- Electrochem Inc.
- Engineered Fibers Technology Llc (Fibers Technology)
- European Lithium
- Ferro Corp.
- FMC Corp.
- Frontier Carbon Corp.
- Fuelcellmaterials.Com Division (Nexceris)
- Fusite Corp. (Division Of Emerson Electric Co.)
- Galaxy Resources Ltd.
- Gfs Chemicals Inc.
- H.C. Starck Gmbh
- Hitachi Chemical
- Honjo Chemical Corp.
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
- Hosokawa Micron Corp.
- Hunan Xiangtan Electrochemical Group
- Imerys Graphite & Carbon
- International Lithium Corp. (International Lithium Corp./Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd./Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium)
- Jianzhong Lithium
- Johnson Matthey Inc.
- J.R. Simplot Co.
- Lithium Corp.
- Lithium Exploration Group (Lithium Exploration Group Inc.)
- Materials And Electrochemical Research Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.)
- Mitsui & Co. Usa
- Mphase Technologies
- Nano-C Inc.
- Nanocyl S.A.
- Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology
- Nemaska Lithium
- Neo Performance Materials (Molycorp)
- Ngimat Co.
- Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
- Nisshinbo Industries Inc. (Nisshinbo Chemical)
- Phillips 66
- Porvair Fuel Cell Technology
- Pred Materials
- Prince Minerals Inc.
- Raymor Industries Inc.
- Reade Advanced Materials
- Rio Tinto Borax
- Rock Tech Lithium (Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)
- SGL Group - The Carbon Company
- Shanghai Aerospace Power Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shanshan Technology
- Shepherd Chemical Co.
- Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Solvay Performance Chemicals
- Sqm (Sociedad Quimica Y Minera)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
- Superior Graphite Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (Alfa Aesar)
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
- Tianqi Group (Talison Lithium Ltd.)
- Talison Lithium
- Toray Industries America Inc. (Tam)
- Tosoh Advanced Ceramics Division (Tosoh Corp. Ceramics Division)
- Toto Ltd.
- Tronox Inc. Pigment Division
- Umicore
- Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Huayou Cobolt Co. Ltd. (Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt)
- Zoltek Commercial Carbon Fiber
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Companies
Chapter 11 Appendix B: Fuel Cell Companies
Chapter 12 Appendix C: Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cetz11
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article