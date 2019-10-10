Analysis on the World Market for Advanced Materials in Electric, Fuel Cell & Hybrid Automotive Batteries (2017-2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Materials in Electric, Fuel Cell and Hybrid Automotive Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report breaks down the market into two major segments: advanced materials and other materials. There are many types of batteries and fuel cells available in the market. However, today most electric vehicle batteries have one of the below four systems:

Lead-acid battery

Nickel metal hydride battery

Lithium-ion (including lithium polymer) battery

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFCs)

Materials used in automotive lithium-ion battery and PEMFCs will have very strong growth in the next five years. They are considered as advanced materials in this report. On the other hand, materials used in automotive lead-acid batteries and nickel metal hydride batteries will have slow growth in the next five years. They are included in the segment other materials.



Reasons for Doing this Study



The battery and fuel cell industries are experiencing fast expansion. Battery and fuel cell demand have revitalized a number of raw material markets, and many material suppliers are counting on new battery and fuel cell markets to drive growth.



This study takes an approach to these opportunities by summarizing markets for individual battery and fuel cell types and components and then profiling the markets for the materials used in the automotive markets. An extensive set of company profiles provides competitive intelligence for existing battery and fuel cell material providers and also describes sources for these battery and fuel cell makers.

Report Scope



This report covers materials used in the following types of EVs that use motive power batteries and fuel cells:

Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, sport utility vehicles [SUVs], crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars)

Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices)

Buses.

Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks).

The numbers of batteries and fuel cells used in these EVs are estimated and forecasted in this report.



Two other major types of EVs are out of the scope of this report:

Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers)

Niche (military, self-driving vehicles, locomotives)

The report includes:

134 data tables and 32 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for advanced materials in electric, fuel cell and hybrid automotive batteries

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of history and current state of advanced materials used in batteries for electric, fuel cell and hybrid automobiles

Characterization and quantification of the market by type, material, and region

Discussion on drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the advanced materials industry

Insights into regulatory and environmental developments within this industry

Information on China's subsidy policy

subsidy policy Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including AkzoNobel, BASF Corp, FMC Corp, Hitachi Chemical, and Lithium Corp

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Highlights

Largest Markets

Fastest-Growing Markets

Chapter 3 Sales of Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells and Materials Use

Types of Power Sources

Battery Power Sources

Fuel Cell Power Sources

Hybrid Power Sources

Electric Vehicle Batteries and Fuel Cells and Materials

Electric Passenger Vehicles

Low-Velocity Electric Vehicles

Electric Buses

Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles

Chapter 4 Global Market for Automotive Battery and Fuel Cell Materials

Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Lead-Acid Batteries

Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Fuel Cells

Global Market for Automotive Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Materials

Global Market for Materials Used in Automotive Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Materials in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells by Material

Lithium Compounds

Lithium

Cobalt

Manganese Dioxide

Halogens

Nickel and Iron

Carbon Compounds

Carbon Compound Market by User

Carbon Compound Market by Product

Platinum Group

Rare Earth Compounds

Organic Compounds

Sodium and Potassium Compounds

Titanium and Zirconium Compounds

Silicon Oxide Compounds

Chapter 6 Global Market by End Users and Market Trends and Strategies

Global Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells by Users

Market Trends and Strategies

Entrants to the Market

Partnership with Car Makers and Advanced Material Suppliers

Restructure Battery Business

Move to Upstream

China's Subsidy Policy

Chapter 7 Advanced Material Markets for Automotive Batteries/Fuel Cells by Region

Chinese Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells

Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells

North American Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells

European Market for Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells

Advanced Materials Used in Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells in the Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Application

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Company

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix A: Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Companies



Chapter 11 Appendix B: Fuel Cell Companies



Chapter 12 Appendix C: Abbreviations and Acronyms



