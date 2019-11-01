Analysis on the World Market for Drill Pipes 2014-2024 - Hilong Group, TMK Group, Tenaris, and National Oilwell Varco Dominate the Competition
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drill Pipe Market By Grade (API Grade and Premium Grade), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Years Considered in this Study
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The Global Drill Pipe Market was valued at $1,150 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2024.
Growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy coupled with the declining production in onshore fields, which has necessitated exploration of offshore reserves. A drill pipe is a hollow, thin-walled, steel or aluminium alloy piping that is used on drilling rigs. However, the tanking prices of crude oil is a major barrier for the growth of drill pipes market, globally.
In terms of application, the global drill pipe market is categorized into onshore and offshore, of which the onshore category was the largest segment in 2018 and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The growth of the onshore category is majorly attributable to the development of unconventional reserves such as coal bed methane, tar sands and shale reserves.
In terms of region, the global drill pipe market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, the Middle East & Africa drill pipes market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Rising focus towards achieving diversified economic growth along with various government schemes to enhance crude oil production is expected to propel the growth of drill pipe market in Middle East & Africa. For instance, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is planning to double its rig count in order to increase its production capacity.
Drill pipe market is largely controlled by 4 major market players including Hilong Group, TMK Group, Tenaris S.A. and National Oilwell Varco., which control nearly three-fourths of the overall market. These companies have large scale manufacturing operations which cater to major oil & gas exploration hotspots such as Africa and Asia-Pacific among others. Some of the other players operating in the global drill pipe market are Drill Pipe International LLC, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, among others.
