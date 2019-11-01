Analysis on the World Market for Drill Pipes 2014-2024 - Hilong Group, TMK Group, Tenaris, and National Oilwell Varco Dominate the Competition

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drill Pipe Market By Grade (API Grade and Premium Grade), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Years Considered in this Study

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The Global Drill Pipe Market was valued at $1,150 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% by 2024.



Growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy coupled with the declining production in onshore fields, which has necessitated exploration of offshore reserves. A drill pipe is a hollow, thin-walled, steel or aluminium alloy piping that is used on drilling rigs. However, the tanking prices of crude oil is a major barrier for the growth of drill pipes market, globally.



In terms of application, the global drill pipe market is categorized into onshore and offshore, of which the onshore category was the largest segment in 2018 and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The growth of the onshore category is majorly attributable to the development of unconventional reserves such as coal bed methane, tar sands and shale reserves.

In terms of region, the global drill pipe market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, the Middle East & Africa drill pipes market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Rising focus towards achieving diversified economic growth along with various government schemes to enhance crude oil production is expected to propel the growth of drill pipe market in Middle East & Africa. For instance, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is planning to double its rig count in order to increase its production capacity.



Drill pipe market is largely controlled by 4 major market players including Hilong Group, TMK Group, Tenaris S.A. and National Oilwell Varco., which control nearly three-fourths of the overall market. These companies have large scale manufacturing operations which cater to major oil & gas exploration hotspots such as Africa and Asia-Pacific among others. Some of the other players operating in the global drill pipe market are Drill Pipe International LLC, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, among others.

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global drill pipe market

To forecast the global drill pipe market based on grade, application and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global drill pipe market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global drill pipe market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global drill pipe market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global drill pipe market



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Drill Pipe Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Grade (API Grade; Premium Grade)

5.2.2. By Application (Onshore; Offshore)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Grade; By Application; By Region)



6. North America Drill Pipe Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Market Outlook



8. Europe Drill Pipe Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Drill Pipe Market Outlook



10. South America Drill Pipe Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 National Oilwell Varco

13.3.2 TMK Group

13.3.3 Hilong Group

13.3.4 Tenaris S.A.

13.3.5 Vallourec S.A.

13.3.6 Drill Pipe International LLC

13.3.7 Oil Country Tubular Limited

13.3.8 Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

13.3.9 Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

13.3.10 DP Master

Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements



14. Strategic Recommendations



