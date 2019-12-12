Analysis on the World's $2.3B Railway Platform Security Market, 2019-2024 - Smart City Initiatives Boost Platform Security

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Platform Security Market by Sensors (Radar, Microwave, & Infrared), Video Surveillance Systems (Camera, Video Management & Video Analytics), Alarm Systems & PSDs, Services, Applications (Subway & Trains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway platform security market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growing need to minimize the risk of unauthorized access to platforms



The security of railway passengers is interlinked with the security and safety of railway assets, such as railway platforms and trains. Minimizing unauthorized access with the help of control systems ensures a high level of security of passengers and goods at the platform. Various measures are implemented to restrict unauthorized access. These measures include fencing for railway tracks, installation of CCTVs at high-risk locations, the provision of information to risk groups, and the intensification of supervision.

Access control systems play an important role in preventing unauthorized access, as these systems automate entry and exit operations, and secure crucial areas. Moreover, the entry of unauthorized persons and a large number of visitors lead to unmanageable crowds on railway platforms, and the existence of unmanned multi-entry and exit points at stations causes security threats; hence, all these factors boost the need to minimize the risk of unauthorized access to platforms.



Among solutions, the platform edge doors/platform screen doors segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The term Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) is used to describe the provision of full height door systems, such as additional panels, to provide a complete seal between the platform and the track area of a station. These systems are normally required where climate control is the primary purpose, but they also provide a safety improvement as an additional benefit. Another type of system is named Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) as it does not form a complete division between platforms and tracks. Rather, the PED design forms a full or half height barrier along the platform edge but does not provide the air seal required for full climate control.



Under services, the professional services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The services offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services. These services include implementation and integration, and support and maintenance. Professionals use the latest techniques, comprehensive strategies, and skills to ensure the adoption of the right kind of security solutions required for railway platforms. They also offer assistance during the deployment of security solutions using industry-defined best practices.



Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the railway platform security market, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising investments for digital transformation, and increasing GDP of APAC countries. A majority of the potential APAC economies such as Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India are rapidly investing in technological transformation. According to Business Line's latest estimates, 30% of the global rail investment is localized in APAC. According to data published on the website of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2019, the length of Trans-Asian Railway network comprises 117,500 km of railway lines serving 28-member countries.

Competitive Landscape



The major vendors in the railway platform security market include Honeywell (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Huawei (China), Bosch (Germany), Atos (France), FLIR Systems (US) Axis Communications (US), telent (UK), Dahua Technology (China), Hikvision (China), STANLEY Access Technology (US), Wabtec (US), L&T Technology Services (India), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Genetec (Canada), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Nabtesco (Japan), Senstar (Canada), Avnet (US), and Anixter (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Railway Platform Security Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Solution, 2017-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 vs. 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Minimize the Risk of Unauthorized Access to Platforms

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Enhanced Staff Security for Public and Passenger Safety

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Additional Support and Advanced Solutions for Security Management

5.2.1.4 Growing Need for Platform Security Due to the Increasing Instances of Suicides

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Infrastructure Investments Required for Platform Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Smart City Initiatives Boost Platform Security

5.2.3.2 Growing Public-Private Partnership Investment for Enhanced Platform Security

5.2.3.3 Requirement of Object Identification Through Artificial Intelligence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Privacy and Security Concerns Leading to Numerous Threats to Platform Security

5.2.4.2 Rising Cases of False Alarms

5.3 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Internet of Things

5.4 Connected Markets

5.4.1 Physical Security Market

5.4.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market

5.5 Emerging Safety Practices

5.5.1 Platform Screen Doors

5.5.2 Blue LED Lights and Mirrors



6 Railway Platform Security Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.1.1 Microwave Sensors

6.2.1.2 Infrared Sensors

6.2.1.3 Fiber Optic Sensors

6.2.1.4 Radar Sensors

6.2.1.5 Other Sensors

6.2.2 Video Surveillance Systems

6.2.2.1 Software

6.2.2.1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics

6.2.2.1.2 Video Management Software

6.2.2.2 Hardware

6.2.2.2.1 Camera

6.2.2.2.1.1 Analog Camera

6.2.2.2.1.2 IP Camera

6.2.2.2.2 Storage Device

6.2.3 Platform Edge Doors/Platform Screen Doors

6.2.4 Alert/Alarm Systems

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Subways

7.3 Trains



8 Railway Platform Security Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Spain

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 India

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa

8.5.2 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Partnerships

9.2.2 New Product Launches

9.2.3 Acquisitions

9.2.4 Business Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Honeywell

10.3 Indra Sistemas

10.4 Huawei

10.5 Bosch

10.6 Atos

10.7 FLIR Systems

10.8 Axis Communications

10.9 Telent

10.10 Dahua Technology

10.11 Hikvision

10.12 STANLEY Access Technology

10.13 Wabtec Corporation

10.14 L&T Technology Services

10.15 Mitsubishi Electric

10.16 Genetec

10.17 Knorr-Bremse

10.18 Nabtesco

10.19 Senstar

10.20 Avnet

10.21 Anixter



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qik0qs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

