Analysis on the World's $7.36B Concrete Superplasticizers Industry, 2019-2024 - Increasing Use of Ready-Mix Concrete Triggers Robust Growth

The "Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type (PC, SNF, SMF, MLF), Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report

The global market size of concrete superplasticizers was USD 4,625.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7,367.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024.

This growth rate is attributed to the increased use of ready-mix concrete, globally. Also, the growth in the number of mega projects, globally, is leading to a high demand for concrete superplasticizers. For instance, the Sydney Metro project in Australia is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Oceania. This project includes elevated tracks, 66 km tunnels, and 31 new stations. These developments are expected to propel the growth of the concrete superplasticizers market during the forecast period.

The concrete superplasticizers market is diversified and competitive with a number of well-established global as well as regional and local players. Key participants in the concrete superplasticizers market include BASF SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (US), Arkema (France), GCP applied technologies (US), Kao Corporation S.A. (Japan), Mapei SPA (Italy), and others.

Key Highlights



Ready-mix concrete accounted for the largest market share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment

APAC is the largest concrete superplasticizers market, globally

Research Coverage



This report covers the concrete superplasticizers market and forecasts its market size until 2024. The market has been segmented based on type, form, application, and region. The report provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. It also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the concrete superplasticizers market along with opportunities and challenges across these industries. It includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Filtration Market

4.2 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type

4.3 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form

4.4 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application

4.5 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Napthalene Sulfonate

5.4.2 Melamine Sulfonate

5.4.3 Formaldehyde

5.4.4 Sulphonic Acid

5.4.5 Polyethylene Glycol

5.4.6 Carboxylate

5.5 Price Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Connected Market Analysis

5.8 Adjacent Market Analysis



6 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

6.3 Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

6.4 Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

6.5 Polycarboxylate Derivatives (PC)

6.5.1 Polycarboxylic Ether Based (PCE)

6.5.2 Polycarboxylic Ester Based

6.5.3 Polycarboxylic Acid-Based (PCA)

6.6 Others



7 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Powder



8 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ready Mix Concrete

8.3 Precast Concrete

8.4 High-Performance Concrete

8.5 Shotcrete

8.6 Self-Compacting Concrete

8.7 Fly Ash Concrete

8.8 Others



9 Concrete Superplasticizers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 South Korea

9.3.4 India

9.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 U.K.

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Russia

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 the Middle East & Africa (RoW)

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 Rest of the Middle East & Africa Rest

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiator

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.4.1 Investment & Expansion

10.4.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arkema S.A.

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

11.4 KAO Corporation

11.5 Sika AG

11.6 W. R. Grace & Company

11.7 Enaspol as

11.8 Mapei S.P.A.

11.9 Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sure Chemicals

11.11 CAC Pvt Ltd.

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 Enaspol A.S.

11.12.2 Fritz-Pak Corporation

11.12.3 Fuclear Technologies Inc.

11.12.4 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG

11.12.5 Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture

11.12.6 Lafarge

11.12.7 Lanya Concrete Admixture

11.12.8 R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

11.12.9 Fuclear Technologies Inc.

11.12.10 HA-BE Betonchemie GmbH & Co. KG

11.12.11 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

11.12.12 Ruetgers Polymer Ltd.

11.12.13 Sakshi Chem Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.12.14 Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12.15 Air Products & Chemicals



