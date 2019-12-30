Analysis on the World's Algorithmic Trading Industry, 2019-2024, by Trading Type, Components, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Region
Dec 30, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global algorithmic trading market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Algo-trading enables quick profit generation and an increased frequency, which is practically impossible for any human trader. This benefit of algorithmic trading is the key factor driving the market growth. Enterprises are emphasizing on policies for building low-risk infrastructure and optimizing data management strategies through algorithmic trading.
Furthermore, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is acting as a major growth-inducing factor for the market. The AI assists in creating efficient trading opportunities through portfolio diversification and the global distribution of savings, along with risk sharing.
In addition to this, the rising trend of cloud computing across both the developed and emerging nations is also catalyzing the growth of the market. Vendors offer cloud-based trading options to automate the trading process, reduce operational costs, and provide transactional flexibility to consumers.
Dealers are also establishing risk management platforms with the aim to provide market surveillance monitoring and detect fraudulent activities in the automated trading system.
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Vela Trading Technologies LLC, Meta-Quotes Software Corp, Trading Technologies International Inc., Software AG, Algo Trader, uTrade Solutions Private Ltd., Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd., Kuberre Systems Inc., InfoReach Inc., Virtu Financial, Tata Consultancy Services, Argo Group, Thomson Reuters, iRageCapital, Moons, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global algorithmic trading market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global algorithmic trading industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the trading type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global algorithmic trading industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global algorithmic trading industry?
- What is the structure of the global algorithmic trading industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global algorithmic trading industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Algorithmic Trading Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Trading Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Components
5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.6 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Trading Type
6.1 Foreign Exchange (FOREX)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stock Markets
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Bonds
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Cryptocurrencies
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Components
7.1 Solutions
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Platforms
7.1.2.2 Software Tools
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Professional Services
7.2.2.2 Managed Services
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
8.1 On-Premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Vela Trading Technologies LLC
14.3.2 Meta-Quotes Software Corp
14.3.3 Trading Technologies International Inc
14.3.4 Software AG
14.3.5 Algo Trader
14.3.6 uTrade Solutions Private Ltd
14.3.7 Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd
14.3.8 Kuberre Systems Inc
14.3.9 InfoReach Inc
14.3.10 Virtu Financial
14.3.11 Tata Consultancy Services
14.3.12 Argo Group
14.3.13 Thomson Reuters
14.3.14 iRageCapital
14.3.15 Moons
