Analysis on the World's Algorithmic Trading Industry, 2019-2024, by Trading Type, Components, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Region

The global algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global algorithmic trading market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Algo-trading enables quick profit generation and an increased frequency, which is practically impossible for any human trader. This benefit of algorithmic trading is the key factor driving the market growth. Enterprises are emphasizing on policies for building low-risk infrastructure and optimizing data management strategies through algorithmic trading.



Furthermore, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is acting as a major growth-inducing factor for the market. The AI assists in creating efficient trading opportunities through portfolio diversification and the global distribution of savings, along with risk sharing.



In addition to this, the rising trend of cloud computing across both the developed and emerging nations is also catalyzing the growth of the market. Vendors offer cloud-based trading options to automate the trading process, reduce operational costs, and provide transactional flexibility to consumers.



Dealers are also establishing risk management platforms with the aim to provide market surveillance monitoring and detect fraudulent activities in the automated trading system.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Vela Trading Technologies LLC, Meta-Quotes Software Corp, Trading Technologies International Inc., Software AG, Algo Trader, uTrade Solutions Private Ltd., Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd., Kuberre Systems Inc., InfoReach Inc., Virtu Financial, Tata Consultancy Services, Argo Group, Thomson Reuters, iRageCapital, Moons, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global algorithmic trading market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the trading type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global algorithmic trading industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the structure of the global algorithmic trading industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global algorithmic trading industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Algorithmic Trading Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Trading Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Components

5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.6 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Trading Type

6.1 Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stock Markets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Bonds

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cryptocurrencies

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Components

7.1 Solutions

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Platforms

7.1.2.2 Software Tools

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Professional Services

7.2.2.2 Managed Services

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

8.1 On-Premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Vela Trading Technologies LLC

14.3.2 Meta-Quotes Software Corp

14.3.3 Trading Technologies International Inc

14.3.4 Software AG

14.3.5 Algo Trader

14.3.6 uTrade Solutions Private Ltd

14.3.7 Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd

14.3.8 Kuberre Systems Inc

14.3.9 InfoReach Inc

14.3.10 Virtu Financial

14.3.11 Tata Consultancy Services

14.3.12 Argo Group

14.3.13 Thomson Reuters

14.3.14 iRageCapital

14.3.15 Moons



