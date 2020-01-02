Analysis on the World's Hair Styling Products Market, 2016-2019 & 2026 - Rapid Product Distribution on e-Commerce Websites
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Styling Product Market by Product Type and by Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report encloses a forecast and current estimate of the hair styling product market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study also provides the impact and descriptive analysis of major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global hair styling product market.
The study also offers the market attractiveness and Porter's Five Forces Model analysis to gauge the competitive landscape of major market vendors.
This comprehensive study also provides a detailed analysis and an overview of each segment included in the study. The report concludes the major product type, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026.
The regional segment includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some key players operating in the global hair styling product market are Amway, Schwarzkopf Professional, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal, Oriflame Cosmetics, OLVEA Group, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology, Shiseido Company, and Unilever.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
2.2. Hair Styling Product: Market Snapshot
Chapter 3. Hair Styling Product Market - Industry Analysis
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Classification of Hair Styling Product
3.1.2. Key Trend Analysis
3.2. Market Drivers
3.2.1. Growing Hair-Care & Styling Consciousness
3.2.2. Rapid Product Distribution on E-Commerce Websites
3.3. Restraints
3.3.1. Lack of Standardization Causing Side-Effects
3.4. Opportunity
3.4.1. Technological Advancements & Room for Innovation
3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6. PESTLE Analysis
3.7. SWOT Analysis
3.8. Attractiveness Investment Proposition
Chapter 4. Global Hair Styling Product Market - Competitive Landscape
4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018 (Subject to Data Availability)
4.2. Strategic Development
4.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers
4.2.2. New Product Launch
4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
4.3. Research and Development and Regional Expansion
Chapter 5. Hair Styling Product Market - Product Type Analysis
5.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market share, by product type, 2018 and 2026
5.2. Shampoo
5.3. Conditioner
5.4. Gel/Wax
5.5. Spray
5.6. Cream
Chapter 6. Global Hair Styling Product Market by cream, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.1. Dryer
Chapter 7. Global Hair Styling Product Market by dryer, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.1. Straightener
Chapter 8. Global Hair Styling Product Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
8.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market revenue share, by distribution channel, 2018 and 2026
8.2. Online
8.3. Offline
Chapter 9. Hair Styling Product Market - Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Hair styling product market: Regional overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Latin America
9.6. The Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Amway
10.2. Schwarzkopf Professional
10.3. Johnson & Johnson
10.4. Kao Corporation
10.5. L'Oreal
10.6. Oriflame Cosmetics
10.7. OLVEA Group
10.8. Procter & Gamble
10.9. Revlon
10.10. Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology
10.11. Shiseido Company
10.12. Unilever
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l3z4b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
