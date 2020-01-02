Analysis on the World's Hair Styling Products Market, 2016-2019 & 2026 - Rapid Product Distribution on e-Commerce Websites

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Styling Product Market by Product Type and by Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report encloses a forecast and current estimate of the hair styling product market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study also provides the impact and descriptive analysis of major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global hair styling product market.

The study also offers the market attractiveness and Porter's Five Forces Model analysis to gauge the competitive landscape of major market vendors.

This comprehensive study also provides a detailed analysis and an overview of each segment included in the study. The report concludes the major product type, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026.

The regional segment includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global hair styling product market are Amway, Schwarzkopf Professional, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal, Oriflame Cosmetics, OLVEA Group, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology, Shiseido Company, and Unilever.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

2.2. Hair Styling Product: Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Hair Styling Product Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Classification of Hair Styling Product

3.1.2. Key Trend Analysis

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Growing Hair-Care & Styling Consciousness

3.2.2. Rapid Product Distribution on E-Commerce Websites

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Lack of Standardization Causing Side-Effects

3.4. Opportunity

3.4.1. Technological Advancements & Room for Innovation

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. SWOT Analysis

3.8. Attractiveness Investment Proposition



Chapter 4. Global Hair Styling Product Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018 (Subject to Data Availability)

4.2. Strategic Development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers

4.2.2. New Product Launch

4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

4.3. Research and Development and Regional Expansion



Chapter 5. Hair Styling Product Market - Product Type Analysis

5.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market share, by product type, 2018 and 2026

5.2. Shampoo

5.3. Conditioner

5.4. Gel/Wax

5.5. Spray

5.6. Cream



Chapter 6. Global Hair Styling Product Market by cream, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.1. Dryer



Chapter 7. Global Hair Styling Product Market by dryer, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.1. Straightener



Chapter 8. Global Hair Styling Product Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

8.1. Global Hair Styling Product Market revenue share, by distribution channel, 2018 and 2026

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



Chapter 9. Hair Styling Product Market - Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Hair styling product market: Regional overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Amway

10.2. Schwarzkopf Professional

10.3. Johnson & Johnson

10.4. Kao Corporation

10.5. L'Oreal

10.6. Oriflame Cosmetics

10.7. OLVEA Group

10.8. Procter & Gamble

10.9. Revlon

10.10. Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology

10.11. Shiseido Company

10.12. Unilever



