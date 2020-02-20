Analysis on the World's Smart Microwave Oven Industry, 2020-2030 - Annual Revenue for Grill Microwave Ovens, Convection Microwave Ovens, Microwave/Light-wave Ovens, and More
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Microwave Oven Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Technology, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart microwave oven market is expected to grow by 18.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $16.36 billion corresponding to an annual sale of 27.91 million units in 2030.
In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart microwave oven market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints & Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart microwave oven market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Technology, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Grill Microwave Oven
- Convection Microwave Oven
- Microwave/Light-wave Oven
- Other Types
Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Near-field Communication
- Other Technologies
Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Households
- Enterprises
Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hypermarket and Supermarket
- Specialty Store
- Online Store
- Other Distribution Channels
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Technology, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart microwave oven market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- Breville USA Inc.
- BSH Home Appliances Corporation
- Dacor Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- General Electric
- June Life Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic
- Robert Bosch
- Sharp
- Samsung
- Tovala
- Whirlpool Corporation
