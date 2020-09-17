Analysis Shows Cost Benefits of Personalizing Pain Management During Surgery with NOL Technology - AI Tech

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI tools are transforming the way hospitals practice, and the operating room is no exception. A new economic study has shown that the breakthrough NOL technology (Medasense), an AI-based pain-response monitoring solution currently used in operating rooms and critical care settings, is likely to help reduce the cost of care for hospitals. The research, which was recently published at the 2020 ISPOR (International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research) Conference, demonstrated that NOL-guided intraoperative analgesia could facilitate cost savings in under a year.

NOL monitoring provides a reliable index for the surgical team to objectively detect and quantify noxious stimuli during anaesthesia, when patients can't communicate, guiding tailored opioid dosing for each patient. Earlier studies have shown that the NOL index outperforms other indexes for monitoring of pain response to surgical stimuli, and that NOL-guided opioid administration can reduce hypotensive events by 80% and consumption of intraoperative opioids by 30%.[1]

Consensus statements[2] and published evidence have established that hypotension during non-cardiac surgery is associated with increased rates of postoperative complications and mortality. The new economic study[3] describes a cost effectiveness model in five countries based on the following factors in non-cardiac surgery: 1. Incremental cost of hospital ownership of the NOL monitoring device; 2. OR time and change in adverse patient outcomes associated with intraoperative hypotension when monitoring patients with NOL; 3. Associated cost savings. Results showed that ROI could be achieved within two to five months; and depending on the country, savings of $218,000 to $417,000 in hospital expenses could be reached within one year.

"NOL monitoring harnesses AI technology to help clinicians in personalizing analgesic medication more accurately, resulting in significant cost savings for healthcare providers. By making this important economic data available alongside growing clinical evidence, we hope to see increasing adoption of NOL monitoring in surgical facilities in the near future," says Rhodri Saunders, co-author of the study and founding director of Coreva Scientific, a leading Germany-based health economics firm.

About Medasense and NOL Technology

Medasense (www.medasense.com) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense's flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL® index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient's pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.

The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.

The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe exclusively by Medtronic, is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel and Australia, and enables connectivity with Philips patient monitors. Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced cost of care.

