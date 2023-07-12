Analyst firms recognize SAS leadership in AI and advanced analytics

CARY, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While AI has recently captured the public's imagination, organizations have benefited from AI and advanced analytics for decades. And over this time, SAS, the leader in AI and analytics, has helped thousands of organizations across industries transform data into better, faster decisions.

 With SAS®, customers better manage risk, detect and prevent fraud, improve customer relationships, enhance data management, expand the use of AI and much more. Leading analyst firms have long recognized SAS and its technologies.

Top analyst firms have acknowledged SAS leadership in managing risk, fighting fraud and using AI to succeed.
This year alone, these firms have acknowledged SAS and its leadership in many important areas. Among SAS' 2023 analyst accolades to date:

Forrester

  • The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 – SAS named a Leader (Feb. 2023).
  • The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023 – SAS named a Leader in this inaugural Wave (May 2023).

IDC

  • IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Including Japan) Customer Data Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment – SAS named a Leader (April 2023).

Bloor

  • Bloor Data Quality Market Update, 2023 – SAS named a Champion (May 2023).

Chartis

  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Banking Analytics Solutions, 2022 – SAS named a Leader (Jan. 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® Model Governance Solutions – SAS named a Leader (April 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Model Validation Solutions (Credit) – SAS named a Leader (April 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Payment Risk Solutions (Overall), 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Payment Risk Solutions (Card), 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Payment Risk Solutions (Alternative Payments), 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Payment Risk Solutions (Account to Account), 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Credit Risk Reporting Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Leader (May 2023).
  • Chartis STORM50: Insurance Analytics 25 2023 – SAS ranked fifth and earned two category awards (May 2023).
  • Chartis STORM50: Retail Finance Analytics 25 2023 – SAS ranked first and earned 11 category awards (May 2023).
  • Chartis STORM50: QuantTech 50 2023 – SAS ranked fifth and earned four category awards (May 2023).

"Organizations today face many challenges, from turbulent economic conditions and an uneven recovery to stressed supply chains and pervasive uncertainty. Technologies like AI and advanced analytics are powerful tools for navigating challenging times," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

"Choosing the right technology vendor is hugely important. And analyst firms play a vital role in vetting and validating vendors to help organizations choose well," said Goodnight. "Again and again, leading analyst firms point to SAS as a reliable, trustworthy and innovative leader in managing risk, fighting fraud and using AI to succeed."

For more on how analysts rank SAS, see Analyst Viewpoints at SAS.com/analystviews.

About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Mike Nemecek 
SAS
[email protected]
919-531-5140
sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

