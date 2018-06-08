Analysts Predict Big Year in Biotech M&A

An $11-billion burst of biotechnology bids in just four days in January fueled expectations of a 2018 surge in life science deals as large drugmakers shop for promising assets from smaller, undervalued rivals. In a Reuters report by consultancy EY and law firm Baker McKenzie both predicted a significant rise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year, helped by U.S. tax changes that may lift big companies' appetite for deals.

The mega-deal fireworks show earlier this year included Celgene's $7-billion agreed takeover of Impact Biomedicines; Novo Nordisk's $3.1-billion offer for Ablynx; and Takeda Pharmaceutical's plan to buy TiGenix for $630 million. This follows a relatively subdued 2017, when life sciences M&A totaled around $200 billion, dominated by Johnson & Johnson's $30-billion purchase of Actelion and Gilead's $12-billion acquisition of Kite.

Some biotechnology stocks to keep on your radar include: Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTC: PPCB), Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI), and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK).

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: $2.51M, current share price: $.062

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with awarded FDA ODD (Orphan Drug Designation) for its lead product PRP, and focused on the development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. The company's most recent 10Q filing shows the company signed an agreement with investment bank to be their placement agent for an upcoming capital raise. PPCB also had recent news of a scientific advice meeting with the MHRA, which is the regulatory body similar to the FDA in the United Kingdom.



Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Market Cap: $4.21B, current share price: $22.71

Immunomedics, Inc., (IMMU) ("Immunomedics" or the "Company"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), announced a comprehensive overview of its clinical development plan for sacituzumab govitecan, Immunomedics' lead ADC, at the Company's Investor Event during the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting. The plan focuses on three cancer indications with significant unmet need: metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) and estrogen receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer (ER+ mBC).



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL)

Market Cap: $162.16M, current share price: $3.66

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including Alzheimer's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, recently reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Clinical Update:

The Phase 2a Alzheimer's extension study ANAVEX®2-73-003 has been approved by the Ethics Committee in Australia to continue for a further 104 weeks, i.e. additional two (2) years per request by patients, their caregivers and physicians. The ANAVEX®2-73-003 extension study was the continuation of the 57-week ANAVEX®2-73-002 study and is designed to allow participants who complete the first 104 week extension to continue taking ANAVEX®2-73 for an additional 104 weeks, providing an opportunity to gather extended five (5) years of cumulative safety and tolerability data for orally daily dosed ANAVEX®2-73. The further extension is in addition and independent of the Company's planned larger Phase 2/3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled study of ANAVEX®2-73 in Alzheimer's disease.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI)

Market Cap: $159.09M, current share price: $1.43

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapy products, announced that the top-line results of the company's multinational Phase II clinical trial of PLX-PAD cells in the treatment of Intermittent Claudication (IC) will be released on June 12, 2018.

Pluristem's Phase II IC trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of PLX-PAD cells as compared to placebo in 172 patients with IC, Rutherford category 2-3. Enrollment took place at 30 clinical sites in the U.S., Germany, South Korea and Israel. Patients received either two courses of 150 ×106 PLX-PAD cells, two courses of 300 ×106 cells, two courses of placebo, or one course of 300 ×106 cells followed by placebo. In each of these study arms, the two courses were given intramuscularly, 3 months apart. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change in maximal walking distance one year after the first administration. Other endpoints include rate of revascularization and other hemodynamic and clinical parameters.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Market Cap: $2.29B, current share price: $4.11

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) today announced that Novitas Solutions, Inc. issued a draft local coverage determination (LCD) for the 4Kscore test®. The draft LCD is a proposed non-coverage policy for the 4Kscore test for Medicare and, prior to its effectiveness, is subject to a public comment period ending July 5, 2018. OPKO plans to submit comments during this time period.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.



MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC, which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with Finra or any other financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC [and/or] Microcapspeculators.com does not have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC, which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. ACR Communication, LLC has been compensated one thousand dollars cash for this article and seventy-five thousand two hundred dollars total by Regal Consulting, LLC, for PPCB. PPCB and Regal Consulting, LLC were given an opportunity to edit information included in this article. This article is based solely on public information and the opinions of ACR Communication, LLC, which believes the news commentary to include accurate and complete information. ACR Communication, LLC, will not buy or sell any shares in stocks contained within this article for forty eight hours after this article's distribution.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

