Analysys Mason Publishes Research Study Highlighting LigaData's Key Role in MTN's Digital Operator Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LigaData, the Silicon Valley firm providing managed data services and products tailored for mobile operators, is at the forefront of MTN's digital transformation and major revenue increases, according to a new study from world leader Analysys Mason.

"LigaData's ability to both create a platform as well as support MTN's large and small operating companies has been instrumental in ensuring the project success," said Justin van der Lande, Principal Analyst for Analysys Mason. "The long-term managed services contract has enabled a full partnership to be inbuilt without the expense associated with much larger system integrators and has allowed LigaData to build, test and deliver a data fabric that can scale to meet the growing requirements of MTN's 280 million subscribers in 17 countries."

The most significant benefit of the project has been the doubling or tripling of YoY CVM revenue based on a rich set of subscriber data: 183% at MTN Uganda, 130% at MTN Ghana, and 44% at MTN Nigeria.

"We were struggling to make real-time decisions because of fragmentation in terms of information sitting in multiple computing systems," said Charles Molapsi, MTN Group CTIO, Group CEO office. "This platform unifies the data and enables us to do real-time decision-making across the business."

Analysys Mason found that LigaData is supporting MTN across a wide array of use cases:

Customer Experience — Customer Value Management and Customer Lifecycle Management

Mobile Financial Services — Mobile money (MoMo), mobile lending, creditworthiness algorithms and fraud detection

Network Management and Optimization — Ingesting network data to analyze service quality, reduce dropped calls, cell tower utilization, planning and expenditures

Location-Based Services — Real-time agent placement decisioning and ATM fraud detection

Digital Products & Services — Streaming music & streaming video

Analysys Mason highlighted three key components of the growth: LigaData Flare — a data integration and decisioning platform optimized for mobile operators. LigaData Data Fabric — unifies and correlates mobile operator and subscriber data into a single 360° view, eliminating data islands, and enabling dynamic data pipelines and reusable data services. Sancho — an AI Analytics App for Executives that combines the benefits of a digital dashboard that delivers easy and instant mobile access to real-time KPIs, trends, and notifications.

"Processing trillions of data records per month has truly transformed the way the Business understands our customers and uses actionable and more valuable insights to drive customer experience," said Nikos Angelopoulos, MTN Group Chief Information Officer.

"Our System of Intelligence enables MNOs to harness their data assets and deliver the fastest time to value," LigaData CEO Bassel Ojjeh said. "Our focus on building data products and services for MNOs stems from the belief that MNOs are best positioned to transform our economies and societies."

Read the full Analysys Mason study:

https://ligadata.com/2021/05/24/analysys-mason-report-ligadata-mtn

https://www.analysysmason.com/research/content/case-studies/mtn-ligadata-transformation-rma14/

LigaData specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData's managed services and software support telecom operators in their digital transformation with the use of an integrated data ingestion and decisioning platform, with hundreds of pre-built insights and data models for integration. The company supports clients across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East with offices in Palo Alto, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Accra, Lagos, Amman, Istanbul, Entebbe, Johannesburg, Dubai and Mumbai. The company was founded in 2014, has 125+ employees and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, USA.

Analysys Mason is the leading global management consultancy specializing in telecoms, media and technology (TMT). With headquarters in London and 16 other offices around the world, Analysys Mason plays an influential role in key industry milestones, supporting clients in more than 140 countries.

